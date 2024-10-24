STEPS launches new paralegal resources in celebration of National Paralegal Day

"Paralegals help law offices run smoothly. Their behind-the-scenes efforts allow attorneys to stay focused on legal strategy and client advocacy, while ensuring that everything from documentation to case management is handled quickly and efficiently." Post this

As the demand for legal services continues to grow, the paralegal profession is expanding rapidly, offering a variety of career paths for those who want to enter the legal field without committing to law school.

"Paralegal careers offer a fast-growing and accessible way to enter the legal profession," Ricketts said. "For students interested in law, pursuing a career as a paralegal provides both job security and room for advancement."

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects a 14% increase in employment for paralegals and legal assistants between 2022 and 2032, a rate higher than the national average for all occupations. This growth is fueled by the rising demand for cost-effective legal services and an increased reliance on paralegals to handle critical tasks in legal practices across the country.

STEPS' updated resources help aspiring paralegals at every stage of their educational and career journeys, whether they are weighing the benefits of earning an online paralegal certificate or searching for top-rated degree programs. You can review each of the STEPS guides at the following locations:

How to become a paralegal: https://www.publicservicedegrees.org/how-to-become/paralegal/





Guide to paralegal certificates online: https://www.publicservicedegrees.org/online-degrees/paralegal-programs/certificate/





Explore the best online paralegal programs for 2025: https://www.publicservicedegrees.org/online-degrees/paralegal-programs/





Paralegal scholarships & student resources: https://www.publicservicedegrees.org/online-degrees/paralegal-programs/scholarships-and-resources/

About STEPS (Student Training & Education in Public Service)

Since 2019, STEPS has delivered expert-driven content on higher education, with a focus on careers in public service such as paralegal studies, criminal justice, social work and other related fields. Our goal is to provide students with reliable resources that help them navigate their educational and professional choices in public service sectors.

Media Contact

Kyle Smith, STEPS, 1 775-234-8689, [email protected], https://www.publicservicedegrees.org

SOURCE STEPS