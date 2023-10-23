Steps2Walk Announces Q4 Surgery and Orthopedic Training Programs

"To date, our surgeon volunteer faculty has performed more than 1,550 surgeries and trained more than 1500 surgeons in nearly 25 countries so that they are more equipped to address the needs of those experiencing severe deformities," said Dr. Mark Myerson, President, Founder of Steps2Walk Post this

The regions where Steps2Walk serves are absent of foot and ankle trained surgeons capable of correcting severe foot deformities. "I founded Steps2Walk 23 years ago as a way to reach both patients who needed help as well as orthopedic surgeons in areas with little access to ongoing and advanced training, which is imperative in this field," said Dr. Mark Myerson, President, Founder of Steps2Walk. "To date, our surgeon volunteer faculty has performed more than 1,550 surgeries and trained more than 1500 surgeons in nearly 25 countries so that they are more equipped to address the needs of those experiencing severe deformities." A Steps2Walk mission program runs for five days with typically 15 to 25 local surgeons registered for the education component.

The remaining 2023 programs include:

Oct. 23 – 27: Manila, Philippines , De La Salle University Healthy Science Institute

Chaired by Dr. Myerson, this program marks the first of its kind in the Philippines. The week-long program is hosted by Drs. Roberto Gabriel Lopez and Carlo Borbon, the Philippine Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Society president. This educational event will include intensive foot and ankle surgery training for orthopedic surgeons and residents, led by faculty from the United States, Poland, Greece, and Pakistan.

Nov. 14 – 18: Nairobi, Kenya , Nairobi's Metropolitan Hospital

Steps2Walk will be returning to Kenya for the fifth time to provide training to local surgeons and perform surgery on both children and adults with severe foot and ankle deformities. Chaired by Dr. Jacques Jonck, who practices in Namibia, and hosted by Dr. Ezekial Oburu, surgical education and training will be led by doctors from Colombia, Venezuela, and the U.S.

Dec. 4 – 8: GoiBnia, Brazil , Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein

Dr. Myerson will chair this program, which will be the fourth time Steps2Walk has held a mission program in Brazil. Providing advanced training to surgeons from around the region, the week-long program will be hosted by Drs. Caio Nery and Adilson Sanchez, with faculty from Canada and the U.S. providing surgical education.

Each mission is coordinated in collaboration with the hosting medical institution and surgeons who invite the Steps2Walk surgeon volunteer team to their facilities to provide the education, training and surgical care needed to positively impact patients for years to come. The agenda covers patient evaluations and exams, surgeon lectures covering various foot and ankle surgical techniques, two-days of surgery observations, and cadaveric lab sessions.

"Dr. Myerson has been a long-time champion of our cause since he realized the magnitude of the challenges faced by foot and ankle patients and surgeons around the world," said Tom Ferro, CEO of Steps2Walk. "Today, his vision of rallying surgeons and industry partners to provide advanced training and surgical care has become a reality. We are so proud to say he was also recently honored by The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons with the 2022 Humanitarian Award for all the work he has done in this field over the years."

For more information on how to become a volunteer faculty member or trainee participant in one of Steps2Walk's programs, visit https://steps2walk.org/faculty/.

Steps2Walk also accepts donations, which can give the "gift of walking" to those who need it most and help fund critical training and education for regional orthopedic surgeons.

About Steps2Walk

Steps2Walk, a 501(c)(3) organization, is an international organization comprised of 125+ leading foot and ankle volunteer surgeons who perform surgical care on individuals suffering from severe foot and ankle deformities in under-served regions of the world, while simultaneously educating orthopedic surgeons in various treatment and care alternatives. Founded by Dr. Mark Myerson in 2000, Steps2Walk envisions a world where everyone, no matter their circumstances, has access to quality surgical foot and ankle care. By investing time into educating local surgeons and revisiting countries where the need is greatest and the resources are few, Steps2Walk is creating a lasting impact that will ultimately provide "The Gift of Walking" to thousands worldwide.

