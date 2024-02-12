Steps2Walk Launches Global Institute to Provide Education and Training in Foot and Ankle Care to Orthopedic Surgeons Worldwide

"We have a responsibility, and through our network of more than 125 volunteer surgeons, the means, to share our expertise with surgeons worldwide." - Dr. Mark Myerson, founder of Steps2Walk Post this

"Steps2Walk has always prioritized surgeon education during our missions to provide care to patients with severe foot and ankle deformities," said Tom Ferro, CEO of Steps2Walk. "Now, we are expanding our educational initiatives and providing even more opportunities for both our volunteers and surgeons outside our network to take part in our mission to give the 'gift of walking' to thousands who need our help."

Founded by world-renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Mark Myerson in 2000, the organization envisions a future where orthopedic foot and ankle care is available to everyone in every region of the world. Unfortunately, many countries where Steps2Walk brings its programs do not have the resources, including their own orthopedic surgeons to deliver quality training and education to the next generation of surgeons.

Outside of Steps2Walk, Myerson is a professor of orthopedic surgery at the University of Colorado where he has worked and mentored residents for three years. While delivering humanitarian aid through surgery is his primary passion, teaching remains vital to his work.

"The types of deformities and traumatic injuries we treat during our missions are no longer commonly seen in the Western world, yet we have a unique perspective and understanding of the treatment needs for these disabled children and adults in those regions," said Myerson. "We have a responsibility, and through our network of more than 125 volunteer surgeons, the means, to share our expertise with surgeons worldwide."

For more information on how to become a volunteer faculty member or trainee participant in one of Steps2Walk's programs, visit https://steps2walk.org/faculty/. To learn more about the organization's upcoming 2024 programs, visit https://steps2walk.org/programs/.

Steps2Walk accepts donations, which can give the "gift of walking" to those who need it most and help fund critical training and education for regional orthopedic surgeons.

About Steps2Walk

Steps2Walk, a 501(c)(3) organization, is an international network of surgeons working to perform surgical care on individuals suffering from severe foot and ankle deformities in under-served regions of the world, while simultaneously educating orthopedic surgeons in various treatment and care alternatives. Founded by Dr. Mark Myerson in 2000 to provide a sustainable model of care and surgical training and to help patients regain their mobility and improve their quality of life, Steps2Walk envisions a world where everyone, no matter their circumstances, has access to quality surgical foot and ankle care. In its 23 years of service, Steps2Walk has completed more than 1,550 surgical operations and trained more than 1,500 regional surgeons in over 24 countries around the globe. By investing time into educating local surgeons and revisiting countries where the need is greatest and the resources are few, Steps2Walk is creating a lasting impact that will ultimately give The Gift of Walking to thousands of people worldwide.

