Stereolabs introduces ZED Box Mini: the most compact and affordable PC for Vision AI

"With ZED Box Mini, you can run new AI foundational models like Terra AI at real-time speeds right on a small box," says Cecile Schmollgruber, CEO of Stereolabs. Post this

Stereolabs today announced the new ZED Box Mini "Super", the world's most compact and affordable mini PC (ECU) for vision AI. Powered by NVIDIA® Orin™ "Super" processors, it provides a significant leap in AI Vision processing capabilities for robotics and smart infrastructure.

The ZED Box Mini "Super" is 38% more cost-effective than the industry's current ECUs with GMSL, enabling OEMs to reduce total cost (TCO) for single or dual-camera setups without compromising performance.

The new ECU expands Stereolabs ECU portfolio, which provides end-to-end AI sensing and 3D perception for smart machines and infrastructure—minimizing cost, complexity, and time to market.

Stereolabs today announced ZED Box Mini, the world's first mini PC featuring NVIDIA® Orin™ "Super" processors with dual GMSL capture in a tiny form factor. This revolutionary device is engineered to deliver unparalleled AI performance for use across diverse sectors, easily handling next-generation robotics, smart infrastructure, and industrial apps. With compact dimensions and advanced AI capabilities, ZED Box Mini sets a new benchmark for mini PC innovation, offering the industry's best performance to cost ratio for real-time computer vision and AI. For more information, see stereolabs.com/store/zed-box-mini.

"With ZED Box Mini, you can run new AI foundational models like Terra AI at real-time speeds right on a small box," says Cecile Schmollgruber, CEO of Stereolabs. "You can also connect multiple ZED Box Mini units together to run an even larger constellation of synchronized AI cameras in any machine or space."

A big AI computer made mini. With massive AI compute capabilities, support for dual GMSL cameras, all in a tiny form factor, ZED Box Mini is built to change the economics of AI vision. The ZED Box Mini features:

Up to 150 TOPs of AI compute: Powered by NVIDIA® Jetson Orin Super™, the ZED Box Mini will come in four processor configurations (Nano 4GB to NX 16GB) with Super Mode support, delivering up to 157 TOPs of AI compute.

4× Vision AI acceleration: Optimized for ZED SDK 5.0 and the next-gen Terra AI foundation model, unlocking up to 4x faster vision AI processing on Orin Nano and NX.

and NX. Dual GMSL2 camera input: Native support for two GMSL2 stereo or mono cameras enables synchronized, low-latency stereo vision, and reduces total cost of ownership for robotics and automation.

Compact, industrial-grade design: Built for 24/7 operation in embedded and industrial environments, with a 153×104×41 mm fanless enclosure or with a fan in "Super" mode.

High-speed industrial storage for real-time camera video recording and AI data collection.

Low-latency video over Ethernet: Onboard GMSL2-to-Ethernet conversion supports real-time video streaming over 100m with minimal latency, ideal for remote AI processing and multi-node systems.

with minimal latency, ideal for remote AI processing and multi-node systems. Native integration with ZED cameras and ZED SDK, with pre-integrated drivers, SDK, and verified compatibility with any ZED camera, enabling turnkey AI 3D vision.

Available as a barebone system for OEM and white-label integration.

Built for Robotics and Smart Infrastructure. Designed for scalable multi-camera deployments, the ZED Box Mini is ideal for:

Robotics: Enhances autonomous operation and object recognition capabilities for machines such as AMRs, delivery robots, robotic lawn mowers, robotic arms, agricultural vehicles.

Industrial Automation: Enables real-time spatial awareness and automation for industrial applications like warehouse and factory automation, as well as stationary digital twin applications.

Smart Infrastructure: Supports intelligent motion recognition and people flow for monitoring and management of smart buildings.

Available Now. With prices ranging from $879 for the 12-core Nano with 4GB of RAM to $1,299 for the Orin NX 16GB with 256GB SSD storage, or just $599 for the mainboard alone, the ZED Box Mini "Super" is the most powerful yet most affordable Vision AI embedded PC available in the market.

If you're looking for the most powerful mini-PC, the ZED Box Mini and mainboard are available for shipping now. Order yours on Stereolabs at https://www.stereolabs.com/en-in/store/products/zed-box-mini.

To learn more about Stereolabs and its vision-based perception technology, visit stereolabs.com.

About Stereolabs

Stereolabs is the leading provider of 3D depth and motion sensing solutions based on stereo vision and artificial intelligence. From robots to drones and cars, Stereolabs empowers machines with the ability to see and understand. We enable developers across multiple industries to create truly intelligent machines and applications that improve our daily lives.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

Typhaine HELY, Stereolabs, 1 (415)596-6045, [email protected], www.stereolabs.com

SOURCE Stereolabs