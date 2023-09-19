Stereolabs Showcases AI Vision-Driven Perception at FIRA Event in Salinas

We've developed a groundbreaking AI perception technology set to redefine the industry and accelerate the deployment of agricultural robots. Tweet this

At FIRA, Stereolabs is introducing a new era of vision-driven precision that will redefine the smart farming industry. The company will unveil advanced AI vision software in combination with its ZED X camera line, designed to deliver centimeter-level perception through multi-camera systems. This breakthrough technology empowers autonomous robots to not only identify hazards but also react to them intelligently, offering unparalleled safety and efficiency in various applications.

Stereolabs, an NVIDIA Jetson partner, has developed an AI vision software that delivers surround perception by fusing spatio-temporal data from up to four different ZED X cameras onto a single NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin module. Running on NVIDIA Jetson, the AI vision software is capable of detecting obstacles and perceiving the path ahead while also providing real-time crop mapping with unprecedented 3D accuracy and resolution.

"Leveraging our decade-long expertise in robotic vision, we've developed a groundbreaking AI perception technology set to redefine the industry and accelerate the deployment of agricultural robots," said Cecile Schmollgruber, CEO at Stereolabs. "Our pure, vision-driven precision solution addresses the complexities of achieving centimeter-level perception, multi-camera calibration and challenging environmental conditions, empowering robots to fulfill a variety of missions, from navigation to scouting and handling."

Visit Stereolabs at Booth 14 during the FIRA event in Salinas to witness firsthand how our precision technology is shaping the future.

