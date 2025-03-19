StereoLabs unveils ZED SDK 5 with Terra AI, revolutionizing vision-based sensing

"With up to 5× the performance of the previous generation, Terra AI and ZED SDK 5 are setting a new standard for vision-based sensing technologies." - Cecile Schmollgruber, Stereolabs' CEO and founder Post this

Powered by Terra AI: Superhuman Vision Foundation Model

At Stereolabs, we have believed in the power of human vision since day one. We pioneered 3D computer vision 10 years ago, and we are doing it again today. Over the past five years, we have been developing a new, efficient architecture for AI vision perception, codenamed "Terra", and today, we are proud to unveil ZED SDK 5, powered by Terra AI—a unified foundation model that represents a breakthrough in spatial perception.

Terra AI is a multi-task vision model that can estimate depth, semantic, objects, occupancy in real-time on embedded GPU and NPUs. Terra AI operates at high resolution, producing 2-megapixel depth maps in 30 milliseconds on an NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano 8GB.

Terra AI dramatically outperforms all prior work in depth estimation performance and robustness, delivering up to 5× lower latency and achieving superior accuracy than state-of-the-art networks, especially in challenging industrial environments such as low-light, reflective warehouses and factories, or fog and rain in outdoor farms.

This next-gen perception model further solidifies Stereolab's position as a leader in vision AI solutions for off-road and industrial robotics, enabling surround perception for any application through a broad portfolio of cameras, ECUs, and software.

ZED SDK 5: A Leap in Vision AI Perception

ZED SDK 5 is powered by Terra, a lighter foundation model specifically optimized for depth estimation tasks. This release also introduces Magellan™, our third-generation vision-based localization technology, enabling precise positioning both indoors and outdoors with centimeter-level accuracy.

Up to 5× faster depth estimation – Next-gen AI sensing delivers significantly faster depth computation while reducing Jetson compute load by up to 300%, enabling real-time 360° multi-camera operation on constrained platforms like Orin Nano .

. Up to 2MP high-definition depth maps: Terra generates high-resolution 2MP depth maps with unmatched sharpness and fine detail, achieving a level of scene understanding and spatial awareness way beyond what competitive sensors or LiDAR can provide.

Expanded close-range perception – Depth sensing with ZED SDK 5 has a minimum detection distance of 0.1 meters, which ensures there are no blind spots in close-range perception and ensures the application's ability to operate safely in different scenarios.

Reliable performance in low light and challenging environments – Terra delivers high-quality perception even in low-light or challenging conditions with texture-less surfaces, repetitive patterns and high-exposure scenes. These improvements set a new benchmark in passive vision-based perception, unlocking the general use of cameras in any environment.

Intelligent weather perception – The new ZED SDK 5 introduces intelligent perception capabilities, enabling robots to assess real-time depth confidence and adapt their operation accordingly. Terra technology has been trained to see through rain and fog, allowing robots to detect and recognize objects in adverse weather conditions. This market-leading 3D camera technology significantly expands robot usability across diverse weather scenarios.

Next-generation "Magellan" vision-based localization – The latest Magellan™ localization technology combines vision, inertial, and optionally GNSS data to provide centimeter-level positioning accuracy. This fusion significantly enhances precision, smoothness, and reliability in a wide range of indoor and outdoor environments.

Improved large-scale 3D mapping – The new SDK enables precise 3D SLAM mapping indoors and outdoors, accurately reconstructing environments such as roads, farms, warehouses, and ports.

Ultra-low latency – Optimized capture pipeline reduces latency below 60ms (3 frames), ensuring real-time responsiveness for robotics, automation, and industrial applications.

Physics-based simulation ready with Isaac Sim integration using ZED sensor extension, ensuring a smooth transition from virtual testing to real-world deployment.

Unlocking Scalable AI for Robotics and Automation

The new ZED SDK 5 is designed to transform robotics and machine automation. With tens of thousands of industrial businesses actively integrating ZED cameras and its SDK worldwide, we are set to democratize camera-based vision perception even further. Paired with our new ZED Box Mini and Autonomy Kits, OEMs and developers can now build the next generation of intelligent machines, leveraging cameras as a high-performance, cost-effective, and scalable alternative to LiDAR and traditional active sensors.

"Terra AI provides a quantum leap in vision sensing performance for roboticists and developers, paving the way for automation applications that were previously impossible. With up to 5× the performance of the previous generation, Terra AI and ZED SDK 5 are setting a new standard for the industry." said Cecile Schmollgruber, Stereolabs' CEO and founder.

The future of AI vision starts here

ZED SDK 5 is more than just an upgrade—it's a game-changing advancement in AI-powered perception. By combining breakthrough efficiency, enhanced AI depth sensing, and seamless multi-camera support, Stereolabs is empowering developers and enterprises to build the next generation of intelligent machines—at a fraction of the cost of LiDAR or other sensors.

ZED SDK 5.0 with Terra AI is available today. Visit stereolabs.com/developers to learn more and start building the future of AI vision.

To learn more about Stereolabs and its vision-based perception technology, visit stereolabs.com.

About Stereolabs

Stereolabs is the leading provider of 3D depth and motion sensing solutions based on stereo vision and artificial intelligence. From robots to drones and cars, Stereolabs empowers machines with the ability to see and understand. We enable developers across multiple industries to create truly intelligent machines and applications that improve our daily lives.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

Typhaine HELY, Stereolabs, 1 (415)596-6045, [email protected], https://www.stereolabs.com

SOURCE Stereolabs