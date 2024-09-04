StereoStitch Advances Digital Imaging with High-Efficiency, Real-Time Video Stitching Technology

"Using the highest-end VR cameras like the Kandao Obsidian Pro or Insta360 Titan, our clients can now live stream in Stereo 8K 30fps on a desktop equipped with an Nvidia 3090 GPU. This performance level is unprecedented in the stitching software market." Post this

Elie Khoury, CTO of StereoStitch, underscores the effectiveness of their technology: "Using the highest-end VR cameras like the Kandao Obsidian Pro or Insta360 Titan, our clients can now live stream in Stereo 8K 30fps on a desktop equipped with an nVidia 3090 GPU. This performance level is unprecedented in the stitching software market."

StereoStitch's proprietary technology is grounded in advanced applied mathematics and exclusive programming, developed internally. The company's strategy of quick, ongoing innovation ensures they remain at the cutting edge, continually offering new features and improvements.

Wide-Ranging Industry Applications

StereoStitch's technology is fully compatible with GStreamer, the leading platform for multimedia streaming, optimized for diverse hardware configurations including Nvidia, Qualcomm, and Intel. This compatibility facilitates live image stitching in a variety of fields such as VR, robotics, remote operations, and surveillance.

The technology is also pivotal for spatial computing and augmented reality platforms like Apple Vision Pro, Microsoft HoloLens, and Meta Quest Pro, where it is essential to create realistic virtual environments. Its implementation across sectors such as defense, healthcare, real estate, travel, retail, industrial, design, and gaming demonstrates its broad utility and capacity to enhance productivity and user engagement.

About StereoStitch

StereoStitch is dedicated to developing efficient, high-performance solutions that improve the digital experience across various multimedia platforms. By pushing the boundaries of image and video stitching, StereoStitch is redefining possibilities in digital media technology.

