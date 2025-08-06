Sterling Creek Builders Rebrands as Sterling Creek Homes, Expanding Luxury Custom Building and Transparency Practices Across Texas Hill Country and Coast

Sterling Creek Builders rebrands to Sterling Creek Homes (SCH), signaling expanded reach from the Hill Country to the Texas Coast. Core Message: The new name reflects the firm's growth into large luxury estates and coastal-front homes, while maintaining its hallmark craftsmanship and transparency. Key Points Preferred-builder status in premier communities: Boot Ranch, Hidden Springs, Escondido, Palmilla Beach, and Cinnamon Shore. Refined processes: • Weekly "Build Review" meetings led by Field Ops Director Kyle Turknett and PM Director Kris Watson. • Nine-stage quality-control gates and a 100-point checklist. • Real-time homeowner Buildertrend portals with budget and schedule data. Service area: Projects now span Fredericksburg, Dripping Springs, Lake Travis, Bee Cave, Port Aransas, Rockport, and more. Accolades: Multiple Parade of Homes and Texas Association of Builders STAR Awards. New website: SterlingCreekHomes.com, with region-sorted galleries and resource hub. Expanded team role: Sales Director Nathan Prehn guides new-home sales, client onboarding, and serves as media contact. Quoted Statement: Founder John Corcorran notes the shift to "large, luxury custom builds across the Hill Country and coastal-front estates up and down the Texas Coast," emphasizing preserved craftsmanship. Media Contact: Nathan Prehn, 325-603-1300, [email protected].
LLANO, Texas, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sterling Creek Builders has officially re-introduced itself as Sterling Creek Homes (SCH), underscoring the firm's evolution from regional custom-home contractor to full-service design-build partner for high-end projects across Central Texas and the Texas Coast. The name change, effective January 1, 2025, reflects SCH's ever-growing portfolio that now ranges from hill-country ranch estates to coastal-front retreats from Port Aransas to Rockport.
"Our work has expanded into large, luxury custom builds across the Hill Country—and coastal-front estates up and down the Texas Coast," said John Corcorran, founder and president. "The Sterling Creek Homes name captures that reach while preserving the meticulous craftsmanship and transparency our clients expect."
Preferred Builder in Texas' Most Coveted Communities
SCH is an approved or preferred builder in multiple master-planned enclaves, including
Boot Ranch – Fredericksburg
Hidden Springs – Fredericksburg
Escondido Golf & Lake Club – Horseshoe Bay
Palmilla Beach and Cinnamon Shore – Port Aransas
These designations recognize SCH's collaborative approach with architectural review boards, its detailed pre-construction budgeting, and its ability to execute complex designs on challenging terrain.
Refined Processes That Put Homeowners First
Nine-Stage Quality-Control Framework
From soils testing to final punch, each home passes nine documented QC gates and a proprietary 100-point checklist signed by field operations and the client.
Tuesday "Build Review" Meetings
Every Tuesday, Field Operations Director Kyle Turknett and Project Management Director Kris Watson lead an all-hands review with estimation, accounting, and ownership. The team reconciles budgets against purchase orders and invoices, validates on-site progress, and forecasts next milestones.
Buildertrend™ Client Portal
Minutes after the Build Review, updates flow into each homeowner's password-protected Buildertrend portal—complete with Gantt-chart schedules, line-item budget status, selections log, and progress photos.
Transparent, Fixed-Price Contracts
SCH locks in trade pricing before groundbreaking, eliminating budget drift and giving clients a true cost-confidence guarantee.
Award-Winning Craftsmanship & Expansive Service Area
Since its founding in 2016, SCH has earned Parade of Homes honors and multiple Texas Association of Builders STAR Awards for Best Craftsmanship, Best Kitchen & Living Area, and Best Outdoor Living. Current and recent projects span:
Fredericksburg, Johnson City, Dripping Springs, Blanco, Marble Falls, Round Mountain, Lake LBJ, Lake Buchanan, Lake Travis, Canyon Lake, Burnet, Liberty Hill, Wimberley, Boerne, Comfort, Kerrville, Bee Cave, Spicewood, Barton Creek, Horseshoe Bay, Corpus Christi, Aransas Pass, Rockport, Port Aransas, and surrounding communities.
Guided Sales & Seamless Onboarding
Sales Director Nathan Prehn serves as the first point of contact, guiding prospective homeowners through lot evaluation, architectural pairing, and contract onboarding. Nathan's ongoing role in client relations ensures expectations stay aligned from concept to completion—reducing change orders and compressing pre-construction timelines.
New Online Experience
An all-new website, sterlingcreekhomes.com, debuts with:
Interactive galleries sorted by region, style, and budget tier
A learning center covering financing, lot prep, and energy-performance choices
Mobile-first navigation for on-site browsing and shareable wish lists
About Sterling Creek Homes
Sterling Creek Homes is a privately held design-build firm specializing in luxury custom residences and boutique development projects. Headquartered in Llano, Texas, SCH merges thorough pre-construction planning, transparent budgeting, and artisan craftsmanship to create homes that stand the test of time across the Texas Hill Country and Texas Coast.
Media Contact
Nathan Prehn, Sales Director
Sterling Creek Homes
(325) 603-1300 |
