Sterling Creek Builders Rebrands as Sterling Creek Homes, Expanding Luxury Custom Building and Transparency Practices Across Texas Hill Country and Coast

LLANO, Texas, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sterling Creek Builders has officially re-introduced itself as Sterling Creek Homes (SCH), underscoring the firm's evolution from regional custom-home contractor to full-service design-build partner for high-end projects across Central Texas and the Texas Coast. The name change, effective January 1, 2025, reflects SCH's ever-growing portfolio that now ranges from hill-country ranch estates to coastal-front retreats from Port Aransas to Rockport.