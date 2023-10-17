Sterling Launches New Aerospace Logistics Service to Expedite Delivery of Critical Aircraft Parts to Airline Operators Worldwide

We developed this new service based upon the voice of our customers—they told us what they needed and we've delivered. Sterling is committed to meeting their needs with fast and dedicated first mile support," says Robert Broderick, EVP Sterling Tweet this

As a trusted logistics partner for delivering time-critical aerospace solutions, Sterling's new shuttle service offers a secure and expeditious solution, complete with a comprehensive chain of custody protocols to guarantee the integrity of every shipment.

Sterling's newly established Seattle hub is overseen by aerospace logistics professionals, featuring a specialized team of drivers and a dedicated fleet of vehicles. This configuration focuses on the initial stages of transportation, effectively mitigating associated risks at the onset of the shipment.

Aircraft parts from the OEM will be picked up immediately after a client's request, providing the fastest way to retrieve and deliver needed parts to airline operators all over the world. It will help minimize prolonged maintenance periods, and the associated costs incurred while awaiting the delivery of essential components when an aircraft is grounded.

About Sterling

Since 1981, Sterling, a Kuehne + Nagel company has been dedicated to supporting the Aerospace Industry with their global high-priority shipping needs, ensuring the rapid and efficient transport of critical aircraft components. Sterling specializes in shipping AOG (Aircraft On Ground) aircraft parts, handling heavy or oversized cargo, and managing hazardous materials, all while rigorously keeping downtime to a minimum.

About Kuehne+Nagel

With approximately 79,000 employees at almost 1,300 sites in close to 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics providers. Headquartered in Switzerland, Kuehne+Nagel is listed in the Swiss blue-chip stock market index, the SMI. The Group is the global number one in air and sea logistics and has strong market positions in road and contract logistics.

Kuehne+Nagel is the logistics partner of choice for 400,000 customers worldwide. Using its global network, logistics expertise and data-based insights, the Group provides end-to-end supply chain solutions for global companies and industries. As a member of the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi), Kuehne+Nagel is committed to sustainable logistics by reducing its own environmental footprint and by supporting its customers with low-carbon logistics solutions.

