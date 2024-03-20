Sterling partners with SATS to expedite airside services for AOG shipments

This joint service with Sterling and SATS will expedite first- and last-mile support to shorten delivery windows and get aircraft back in service faster. Post this

These streamlined services are the result of the strategic collaboration between SATS and Kuehne+Nagel, which was solidified through the MoU signed last October to drive value chain improvements and sustainability efforts within the air logistics industry. The two parties have successfully conducted several other Proofs of Concept to optimize ground handling for e-commerce shipments and air charter hub and spoke operations, as well as this airside service to improve shipment visibility and cargo processing speeds for time-critical shipments.

"Sterling is committed to helping our customers minimize time on the ground in an AOG situation and maintaining the integrity of their commercial aircraft fleets," says Rob Broderick, Executive Vice President for Sterling. "This joint service with SATS will expedite first- and last-mile support to shorten delivery windows and get aircraft back in service faster."

Henry Low, Chief Operating Officer for SATS added: "This is a great example of the innovative solutions that we can develop with our partners and can scale across our global network. We are working together with Sterling & Kuehne+Nagel to continue to create new services that will benefit our customers and enhance their operational efficiency."

About Sterling

Since 1981, Sterling, a Kuehne+Nagel company, has been helping aviation and aerospace clients with their worldwide priority shipping, transporting valuable aircraft parts swiftly and efficiently. Sterling specializes in shipping AOG aircraft parts, heavyweight or oversized freight, and dangerous goods, while keeping downtime to a minimum. With a focus on providing global AOG Logistics, Sterling is at the forefront of innovations, offering precision, individualized service and dependability.

About Kuehne+Nagel

With over 80,000 employees at almost 1,300 sites in close to 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics providers. Headquartered in Switzerland, Kuehne+Nagel is listed in the Swiss blue-chip stock market index, the SMI. The Group is the global number one in air and sea logistics and has strong market positions in road and contract logistics.

Kuehne+Nagel is the logistics partner of choice for 400,000 customers worldwide. Using its global network, logistics expertise and data-based insights, the Group provides end-to-end supply chain solutions for global companies and industries. As a member of the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi), Kuehne+Nagel is committed to sustainable logistics by reducing its own environmental footprint and by supporting its customers with low-carbon logistics solutions.

About SATS

SATS Ltd. (SATS) is a global leader in gateway services and Asia's pre-eminent provider of food solutions. With heartfelt service and advanced technology, we connect people, businesses, and communities seamlessly through our comprehensive gateway services for customers such as airlines, cruise lines, freight forwarders, postal services and eCommerce companies. Using innovative food technologies and resilient supply chains, we create tasty, quality food in sustainable ways for airlines, foodservice chains, retailers, and institutions. Fulfilling our purpose to feed and connect communities, SATS delights customers in over 220 locations and 27 countries across Asia Pacific, the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. SATS has been listed on the Singapore Exchange since May 2000. For more information, please visit http://www.sats.com.sg.

Media Contact

Marie T. Vigliarolo, Sterling, +1 917 846 7216, [email protected], sterlingaog.com

