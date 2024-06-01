SterlingBio Secures Global Distribution and Operation of SureClinical's Validated Clinical Trial Applications, Platform, and Compliant Cloud

"Unlike a handful of Big CROs that control access and prices to clinical software and services, SterlingBio aims to provide a more affordable alternative. With SterlingBio, clients can receive Smart CRO services and their apps for free," said Catherine Schmidt, CEO of SterlingBio. Post this

"We are excited to secure the SureClinical eClinical ecosystem and cloud operations for our clients," said Catherine Schmidt, CEO of SterlingBio. "Unlike a handful of Big CROs that control access and prices to clinical software and services, SterlingBio aims to provide a more affordable alternative. With SterlingBio, clients can receive Smart CRO services and their apps for free."

SterlingBio's Validated Clinical Apps and Cloud

SterlingBio's SureClinical applications and platform will continue to be available to existing and new clients through the SureClinical Compliant Cloud, which maintains multiple FDA, EU, HIPAA, and ISO certifications, independently compliance validated by USDM. In order to assure a seamless transition for existing SureClinical client instances and subscriptions, SterlingBio will continue to provide support through the end of existing subscription agreements at no additional cost. Alternatively, existing customers can transition to a new Managed Application Services agreement under SterlingBio, with CRO services, support, administration, and management. Additional information on SterlingBio managed services is available at http://www.SterlingBio.com, along with an FAQ on the SureClinical / SterlingBio transition.

SureClinical applications and platform are renowned for advanced features that streamline and automate clinical trial processes, improve data quality, and enhance regulatory compliance. By offering the SureClinical eClinical ecosystem with SterlingBio's existing Managed Application Services, SterlingBio aims to provide biopharma companies with an affordable, comprehensive solution that simplifies the complexities of clinical trial management, democratizing access to clinical solutions for almost any clinical researcher or sponsor regardless of size.

Initially released in 2014, SureClinical's applications were built on a flexible framework that supports interoperability with virtually any web application. SureClinical's apps and platform support multiple application standards, such as the OASIS eTMF standard. As an early proponent of AI and machine learning, SureClinical's apps were built on web standards including RDF/XML, a technology used in AI knowledge graphs for automated data classification, search, and analysis. SureClinical applications have been used by thousands of users on hundreds of clinical trials globally. SureClinical applications and platform have been independently compliance validated by USDM for FDA, EU, ISO, GDPR, SOC, HIPAA, and other compliance standards and have passed multiple regulatory agency audits and inspections.

Further demonstrating its commitment and mission to democratize clinical applications accessibility, affordability, and availability, SterlingBio will be separately announcing its sponsorship for a community-driven open-source initiative to connect any eClinical app, data, or cloud for free use by anyone in clinical research and development.

For more information about SterlingBio's new services and the benefits of SureClinical's clinical software, please visit http://www.SterlingBio.com or contact SterlingBio PR at [email protected], or by phone at 1-650-206-2054.

About SterlingBio

SterlingBio, founded in 2001, is a woman-owned Contract Research Organization (CRO) based in the USA. SterlingBio, the 'We Care CRO™,' is dedicated to providing top-tier clinical research and development services to the biopharma industry. With a focus on managed application services, consulting, technical services and staffing, SterlingBio is committed to helping organizations, patients and agencies achieve better results in healthcare.

