Stertil-Koni Announces New ASPIRE Program Award Recipients

Northwest Lift & Equipment, headquartered in Hillsboro, OR

Hoffman Services, Inc., headquartered in Newark, NJ

Heavy Duty Lift & Equipment, Inc., headquartered in Flowery Branch, GA

Reeder Distributors, headquartered in Fort Worth, TX

SLE Technologies, Inc., headquartered in Maxwell, IN

Heavy Duty Lift & Equipment, Inc. was also honored with Stertil-Koni's new Top Gun Award, recognizing the company for its leading performance in advancing partnerships and sales in the National Account program at Stertil-Koni.

In making today's announcement, Stertil-Koni President, Scott Steinhardt, noted, "It is our great honor to recognize the performance of our Aspire Award recipients – each of whom achieved standout sales growth as members of an exceptional distributor team. Their success is an inspiration to us all, and we look forward to continuing to expand Stertil-Koni's leadership position in the heavy duty vehicle lifting sector."

About Stertil-Koni

Stertil-Koni - proud to be a Buy America company - is the market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts, notably bus lifts and truck lifts, and proudly serves municipalities, state agencies, school bus fleets, major corporations, the U.S. Military and more. Stertil-Koni's breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes portable lifts such as Mobile Column Lifts, 2-post, 4-post, inground piston lifts, platform lifts, and its axle-engaging, inground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The company's innovative, inground telescopic- piston DIAMONDLIFT is now available with an optional Continuous Recess system, ideal for low clearance vehicles. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland with production facilities in Europe, The Netherlands, and Streator, IL.

