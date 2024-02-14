Stertil-Koni Names Sarah Stoner Canadian Regional Sales Manager

Stertil-Koni, the leading provider of heavy-duty vehicle lifts in North America, including bus lifts and truck lifts, announced that Sarah Stoner, a recognized pro in automotive tool and equipment sales, has joined the company as Regional Sales Manager for Canada.
STEVENSVILLE, Mont., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stertil-Koni, the leading provider of heavy-duty vehicle lifts in North America, including bus lifts and truck lifts, today announced that Sarah Stoner, a recognized pro in automotive tool and equipment sales, has joined the company as Regional Sales Manager for Canada.
In her new post, Stoner brings an impressive 17-year track record in building and growing strong customer relationships and sales across Western Canada. In making today's announcement, Stertil-Koni President, Scott Steinhardt, stated: "Sarah's approach to sales is rooted in the delivery of exceptional customer service and a deep respect for brand integrity – which aligns perfectly with Stertil-Koni."
He continued, "Her comprehensive understanding of diverse market dynamics, passion for high-quality products, and keen analytical mind make her a valuable asset to the entire Stertil-Koni team."
Prior to joining Stertil-Koni, Stoner most recently worked in sales of tools and equipment in Integrated Supply Network Canada Group, a national distributor of garage equipment, tooling, and lubrication equipment.
Stoner holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Okanagan University College and enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends.
