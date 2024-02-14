Stertil-Koni Names Sarah Stoner Canadian Regional Sales Manager

Sarah's approach to sales is rooted in the delivery of exceptional customer service and a deep respect for brand integrity – which aligns perfectly with Stertil-Koni. Post this

He continued, "Her comprehensive understanding of diverse market dynamics, passion for high-quality products, and keen analytical mind make her a valuable asset to the entire Stertil-Koni team."

Prior to joining Stertil-Koni, Stoner most recently worked in sales of tools and equipment in Integrated Supply Network Canada Group, a national distributor of garage equipment, tooling, and lubrication equipment.

Stoner holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Okanagan University College and enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

Stertil-Koni - proud to be a Buy America company - is the market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts, notably bus lifts and truck lifts, and proudly serves municipalities, state agencies, school bus fleets, major corporations, the U.S. Military and more. Stertil-Koni's breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes Mobile Column Lifts, 2-post, 4-post, inground piston lifts, platform lifts, and its axle-engaging, inground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The company's innovative, inground telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFT is now available with an optional Continuous Recess system, ideal for low clearance vehicles. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland with production facilities in Europe, The Netherlands, and Streator, IL.

