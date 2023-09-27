Stertil-Koni, the leader in Bus Lifts and Tuck Lifts, Names Jim Jaramillo New Marketing Manager

Jim's expertise will be key to further building the Stertil-Koni brand as we expand our market base in the U.S. and Canada Tweet this

Prior to joining Stertil-Koni, Jaramillo served as an Integrated Marketing expert at Federated Wireless.

Originally from Maryland, Jaramillo holds a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from Nazareth College. He currently resides in Oxford, MD, and enjoys traveling to Cape Cod in the summer and Key West in the winter.

About Stertil-Koni

Stertil-Koni - proud to be a Buy America company - is the market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts, notably bus lifts and truck lifts, and proudly serves municipalities, state agencies, school bus fleets, major corporations, the U.S. Military and more. Stertil-Koni's breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes portable lifts such as Mobile Column Lifts, 2-post, 4-post, inground piston lifts, platform lifts, and its axle-engaging, inground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The company's innovative, inground telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFT is now available with an optional Continuous Recess system, ideal for low clearance vehicles. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland with production facilities in Europe, The Netherlands, and Streator, IL.

