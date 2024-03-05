Stertil-Koni Welcomes Brett Delp as National Account Manager

Stertil-Koni, the leading provider of heavy-duty vehicle lifts in North America, including bus lifts and truck lifts, today announced that Brett Delp has joined the company as National Account Manager.
STEVENSVILLE, Md., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stertil-Koni, the leading provider of heavy-duty vehicle lifts in North America, including bus lifts and truck lifts, today announced that Brett Delp has joined the company as National Account Manager. Delp brings more than 13 years of extensive experience in the commercial vehicle industry to his new post, including firsthand shop knowledge, product development, national fleet management, and national account management.
Prior to joining Stertil-Koni, Delp most recently served as National Account Manager for Dorman Products, where he successfully grew fleet relationships and distribution networks nationally.
In making today's announcement, Steve Plomin, Director of National Accounts, stated, "With Brett's extensive industry experience, hands-on knowledge, track record, and customer-centric approach, we are confident that he will make a significant contribution to Stertil-Koni as well as strengthen partnerships with our national account customers."
Delp earned his associate degree in applied service management from Wyotech, with certifications in HD and LD Diesel. He continued his education at DeSales University, obtaining a bachelor's degree in Business Administration.
Originally from Pennsylvania, Delp currently resides with his wife in Denver, Colorado. In his free time, he enjoys traveling as well as a variety of hobbies including snowboarding, hiking, camping, golf, hockey, CrossFit, and pickleball.
About Stertil-Koni
Stertil-Koni - proud to be a Buy America company - is the market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts, notably bus lifts and truck lifts, and proudly serves municipalities, state agencies, school bus fleets, major corporations, the U.S. Military and more. Stertil-Koni's breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes portable lifts such as Mobile Column Lifts, 2-post, 4-post, inground piston lifts, platform lifts, and its axle-engaging, inground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The company's innovative, inground telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFT is now available with an optional Continuous Recess system, ideal for low clearance vehicles. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland with production facilities in Europe, The Netherlands, and Streator, IL.
Media Contact
Paul Feldman, Stertil-Koni, 4106439001, [email protected], https://stertil-koni.com/
SOURCE Stertil-Koni
Share this article