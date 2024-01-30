Stertil-Koni Welcomes David Fung of David's Equipment Service in Hawaii to its Exclusive Distributor Network

Hawaii is a great state and dynamic territory for us, and we are extremely pleased that it is in David's capable and experienced hands. Post this

Fung, the founding owner of David's Equipment Service, was born and raised in The Aloha State and has been installing and servicing Stertil-Koni products across the state's eight major islands for more than eight years. "I'm so excited to become a Stertil-Koni distributor, which has long been a dream of mine," he noted. Fung further explained: "Lou Cardoza would make sales and I'd follow up with installations, on-site technician training, and maintenance, so I've already hit the ground running. Over the years I've established great relationships with Stertil-Koni's customers and look forward to seeing them frequently." Putting words into action, Fung flew 115 segments around Hawaii to serve these customers in 2023.

Fung is married with three children, and his oldest son, who is 23, has been working with him at David's Equipment Service since the age of 18. Thus, the emphasis on a family atmosphere underscores the tight fit between Fung's company and Stertil-Koni. Both entities share a close teamwork atmosphere and philosophy where customers are treated like family. The focus is always on responsive and superior customer service, product excellence, and safety as priority number one.

In welcoming Fung to the exclusive Stertil-Koni distributor network, Scott Steinhart, President of Stertil-Koni USA, concludes, "Hawaii is a great state and dynamic territory for us, and we are extremely pleased that it is in David's capable and experienced hands. Our continued partnership with David in this new role ensures a bright future for Stertil-Koni in Hawaii – where he will be a tremendous asset to our company and, most importantly, to our valued customers."

