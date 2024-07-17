Stertil-Koni Welcomes DeLyn Wirkus as National Account Manager

Stertil-Koni, the leading provider of heavy-duty vehicle lifts in North America, including bus lifts and truck lifts, announced that DeLyn Wirkus has joined the company as National Account Manager.

STEVENSVILLE, Md., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stertil-Koni, the leading provider of heavy-duty vehicle lifts in North America, including bus lifts and truck lifts, today announced that DeLyn Wirkus has joined the company as National Account Manager.

Wirkus, who will focus on serving national accounts in the transit, agriculture, and airline market segments, brings more than three decades of diverse experience in the vehicle service industry to his new post. From senior planning and management to hands-on engagement with shop owners, Wirkus has an established, proven track record.