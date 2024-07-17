Stertil-Koni Welcomes DeLyn Wirkus as National Account Manager

Stertil-Koni, the leading provider of heavy-duty vehicle lifts in North America, including bus lifts and truck lifts, announced that DeLyn Wirkus has joined the company as National Account Manager.
STEVENSVILLE, Md., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stertil-Koni, the leading provider of heavy-duty vehicle lifts in North America, including bus lifts and truck lifts, today announced that DeLyn Wirkus has joined the company as National Account Manager.
Wirkus, who will focus on serving national accounts in the transit, agriculture, and airline market segments, brings more than three decades of diverse experience in the vehicle service industry to his new post. From senior planning and management to hands-on engagement with shop owners, Wirkus has an established, proven track record.
Prior to joining Stertil-Koni, Wirkus served as National Account Manager for Hunter Engineering Company, where he expanded the company's market. His performance consistently exceeded sales goals, earning recognition in the President's Club for four consecutive years.
In making today's announcement, Steve Plomin, Director of National Accounts, stated, "DeLyn is a focused, successful pro in our industry, and we look forward to his contributions in expanding Stertil-Koni relationships in key national accounts across North America."
Wirkus currently resides in Idaho, where he enjoys volunteering with local, regional, and national Skills USA teams to mentor high school and college students pursuing careers in vehicle service.
About Stertil-Koni
Stertil-Koni - proud to be a Buy America company - is the market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts, notably bus lifts and truck lifts, and proudly serves municipalities, state agencies, school bus fleets, major corporations, the U.S. Military and more. Stertil-Koni's breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes portable lifts such as Mobile Column Lifts, 2-post, 4-post, inground piston lifts, platform lifts, and its axle-engaging, inground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The company's innovative, inground telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFT is now available with an optional Continuous Recess system, ideal for low clearance vehicles. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland with production facilities in Europe, The Netherlands, and Streator, IL.
Contact: Paul D. Feldman, Director of Marketing, Stertil-Koni, 410-643-9001, [email protected]
SOURCE Stertil-Koni
