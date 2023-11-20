Stertil-Koni Welcomes Jeff Sampson as New Regional Sales Manager

Stertil-Koni is delighted to welcome Jeff, who brings more than 20 years of heavy-duty vehicle lift expertise and success as a Regional Sales Manager to our rapidly growing company. Post this

In making today's announcement, Scott Steinhardt, Stertil-Koni General Manager, noted: "This is a bitter-sweet day for us. On one hand, we will genuinely miss Rawn's warmth and substantial business acumen. At that same time, Stertil-Koni is delighted to welcome Jeff, who brings more than 20 years of heavy-duty vehicle lift expertise and success as a Regional Sales Manager to our rapidly growing company. Jeff shares our keen focus on delivering the best in customer care and support and we know he will be an asset to our distributors, our customers, and our company in general."

Prior to joining Stertil-Koni, Sampson served as a Regional Sales Manager at another lift company. Sampson and his wife of 36 years have three daughters, two grandchildren, and nine grand pets. The Sampson's enjoy traveling, listening to live music, and spending time with family and friends.

Concluded Stertil-Koni president, Dr. Jean DellAmore, "At this time, I would like to heartily thank Rawn Roman for his ongoing, consistent, and significant contributions to our collective success. He has been an outstanding Regional Sales Manager, a trusted colleague, and is always a true gentleman."

About Stertil-Koni

Stertil-Koni - proud to be a Buy America company - is the market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts, notably bus lifts and truck lifts, and proudly serves municipalities, state agencies, school bus fleets, major corporations, the U.S. Military and more. Stertil-Koni's breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes portable lifts such as Mobile Column Lifts, 2-post, 4-post, inground piston lifts, platform lifts, and its axle-engaging, inground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The company's innovative, inground telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFT is now available with an optional Continuous Recess system, ideal for low clearance vehicles. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland with production facilities in Europe, The Netherlands, and Streator, IL.

