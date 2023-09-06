Stertil-Koni Welcomes Trevor Suchter as New Product Manager

Travis brings a strong working knowledge of the automotive sector combined with hands-on experience maximizing industrial product effectiveness, particularly in complex settings. Tweet this

Most recently, Suchter served as an engineer, responsible for testing and developing sortation and automation systems.

In making today's announcement, Scott Steinhardt, General Manager at Stertil-Koni, noted: "Trevor brings a strong working knowledge of the automotive sector combined with hands-on experience maximizing industrial product effectiveness, particularly in complex settings. We are pleased to welcome him to the Stertil-Koni team and are confident he will be a key player serving our distributors and end-users alike."

Suchter is a graduate of the University of Maryland College Park where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with a concentration in automotive design.

