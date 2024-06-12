Stetson President Joins 70 College Presidents to Uphold Free Expression on Campuses

"This kindness not only matters, it enables us to listen, to engage with others unlike ourselves, and to consider paths we can forge together to make our community, in fact, the world, a better place." Post this

Participating presidents will take campus-specific and collective action, reflecting three shared Civic Commitments:

Educating for democracy is central to our mission.

We will prepare our students for a vibrant, diverse, and contentious society.

We will protect and defend free inquiry.

Taken together, these fresh commitments embrace both free speech and diversity, two values often pitted against each other, by instead emphasizing meaningful engagement and inquiry with different voices and viewpoints. The commitments stress diversity as a strength of both American democracy and campus life and affirm the truth-seeking role of higher education through curiosity and inquiry. They also enable campus leaders to take substantive action to promote democratic engagement among students, with public accountability for progress through publication of an annual impact report.

"At Stetson, we share a deep commitment to inclusive excellence, promoting a sense of belonging for all our students, and forming bridges across our differences," President Roellke said. "This kindness not only matters, it enables us to listen, to engage with others unlike ourselves, and to consider paths we can forge together to make our community, in fact, the world, a better place."

Presidents are developing campus-specific programming to advance the Civic Commitments in 2024, including new courses, outside speakers, student orientations, presidential speeches, technology tools, and voter education initiatives. A complete listing appears on the consortium website. Other initiatives include:

Stetson has launched a highly innovative Center for Public Opinion Research (CPOR), which is part of its ongoing efforts to promote deliberative democracy in Central Florida and beyond.

Stetson has long been recognized for civil and productive discourse and current initiatives, including the strategic priorities through 2030, which focuses intentionally on dialogues across difference.

Stetson will have a deliberative dialogue on the community's values. Over 500 members of the community will engage in facilitated roundtable discussions to reaffirm and reconsider the institution's values.

In addition to championing these commitments on our own campuses, the presidents will undertake together and through the Institute a set of collective actions:

Meet regularly and confidentially for peer learning and the exchange of information, ideas, practices, and tools, including on such topics as the 2024 elections and student activism.

Help faculty engage effectively with free expression and civil discourse in the classroom by participating in the Faculty Institute on Dialogue Across Difference.

Create and seize opportunities for shared advocacy and public outreach on civic preparedness in higher education.

"Higher education has a responsibility to provide students with critical civic skills and knowledge to participate effectively in our constitutional democracy," said Rajiv Vinnakota, President of the Institute for Citizens & Scholars, a nonprofit that cultivates talent, ideas, and networks that develop young people as effective, lifelong citizens. "College campuses are among the most diverse spaces in our country, and college is an important time for students to develop the habits, practices, and norms to live in a multicultural and interconnected democracy. Doing so can create a ripple effect, making young people more optimistic and increasingly committed about their future and our nation."

College Presidents for Civic Preparedness has been supported by ECMC Foundation, Einhorn Collaborative, John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, One8 Foundation, Arthur Vining Davis Foundations, Lumina Foundation, Charles Koch Foundation, and Teagle Foundation, with individual campuses providing support for their own related projects.

