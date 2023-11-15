Stetson University Set to Launch New International Chamber Music Festival in July 2024

"As one of the nation's finest undergraduate-only schools of music, Stetson provides an extraordinary setting for an International Chamber Music Festival. Our world-class faculty ... provide a supportive environment for young artists to realize their passions and dreams." Post this

"As one of the nation's finest undergraduate-only schools of music, Stetson provides an extraordinary setting for an International Chamber Music Festival," said Stetson President Christopher F. Roellke, PhD. "Our world-class faculty uphold the highest standards of musical excellence and provide a supportive environment for young artists to realize their passions and dreams."

During the festival, young artists will participate in lessons, master classes and public performances on the DeLand campus, staying in Stetson's residence halls and enjoying a day of fun at Walt Disney World. Other concerts will be presented by Stetson faculty and the guest artists.

The festival will become an annual summer event and draw on Stetson's strong Chamber Music program. Jamie Clark, DMA, Assistant Professor of Cello and Coordinator of Chamber Music at Stetson, is serving as the artistic director of the festival.

"One of the strategic priorities for the university is to take Stetson from a Florida gem to a national treasure," said Stetson School of Music Dean Washington Garcia, DMA. "This festival builds on that goal by expanding our horizons and letting the world know about our School of Music, which offers unparalleled opportunities for young artists to develop their artistry, technique and professionalism."

Stetson has launched a new website for the International Chamber Music Festival with registration details and more information about the guest artists and schedule of events.

The festival builds on Stetson's tradition of hosting summer camps for talented young musicians. Traditionally, those camps have focused on single instruments, such as clarinet or brass. This is the first time that the Stetson School of Music will host a chamber music festival.

"I am thrilled that the festival is chamber-music based, which puts collaboration between the students, faculty and guest artists at the heart," said Clark, a chamber musician and soloist who has participated in international music festivals in England, Denmark, Spain, Holland, France and South Korea.

Clark shared, "In chamber ensembles, students have full artistic authority over interpretation and performance. They learn to celebrate differences of opinion, cultivate mutual respect, foster a sense of empathy, and work together in service of the music itself. These skills are needed in all areas of human collaboration and will prove invaluable for the young artists who join us at the Stetson International Chamber Music Festival, no matter where their futures take them."

About Stetson University

Founded in 1883, Stetson University is the oldest private university in Central Florida. Stetson focuses on intense learning experiences in a supportive community that allows students to develop their voice in a connected, inclusive environment. Stetson University ranks No. 4 on U.S. News & World Report's 2024 list of Best Regional Universities (South) and has been recognized as one of The Princeton Review's Best 389 Colleges for 2024.

