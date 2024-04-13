Stetson University to Build New 305-bed, Four-story Residence Hall

"Residential living and learning is an essential part of the Stetson experience and we are thrilled to be making these investments in student well-being and success." Post this

"At Stetson, as much learning goes on outside the classroom as inside the classroom," said President Christopher F. Roellke, PhD. "Residential living and learning is an essential part of the Stetson experience and we are thrilled to be making these investments in student well-being and success."

The residence hall will offer a mix of attractive living spaces for students, including traditional double-occupancy rooms, shared suite-style rooms and individual rooms, along with community kitchens, lounges and other common areas. A new campus master plan calls for more landscaping and curved pedestrian walkways through the area.

"The vision behind our new residence hall is that it's not just for the students who live there. It's a new hub for all students to be in community," said Jessica Day, Executive Director of Residential Living & Learning at Stetson.

Added Jeremy DiGorio, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, "This project will be a game changer and really connect the core of the university for the students. This is really a prize gem of our capital projects moving forward."

At a recent meeting of Stetson faculty and staff, DiGorio outlined plans for the 88,000-square-foot residence hall and other projects that will:

Renovate Elizabeth Hall by this fall, adding new restrooms and an elevator to improve accessibility in the historic academic building.

The projects are included in Stetson's new Forward Together Strategic Priorities Framework, 2023-2030. The strategic plan builds on the university's reputation for providing a relationship-rich education for students by focusing on such themes as experiential and integrative learning, inclusive excellence, and student-centered success and wellness.

The plan will take Stetson from a Florida gem to a national treasure among colleges and universities. With the unveiling of the strategic plan, the university's Board of Trustees extended their contract with President Roellke to remain at the helm through 2030.

