Steve AI - The World's 1st Next-Gen AI Video Creation Platform Unveils Steve AI 2.0

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steve AI, the world's only AI-patented video-making app for creating Animation and Live-action videos in seconds, has unveiled its 2.0 version with highly anticipated features. The newly revamped tool can take 'Any Type of' input like Text or Audio and create 7+ video output styles all under one roof with add-on integrations including ChatGPT and AI Image Generation.

Commenting on the launch, Raghavan RS, Founder & CEO said, "With several years of deep research before the final launch in 2022 to owning 2 US granted patents, a growing 2+ Million user base, winning 2 consecutive AI Application of the Year award among several other recognitions across industries, Steve AI is truly a masterpiece in the making. Thanks to our community! Nothing better than receiving constant feedback from them, and, it is because of them that we are here today celebrating the success of Steve AI and launching its prodigy Steve AI 2.0 - a perfect amalgamation of After Effects and Artificial Intelligence."

Steve AI 2.0 distinct features -

Text to GenAI Video - A Symphony of Words and Visuals - The AI engine transforms text prompts into show-stopping videos. Business users can bring their ideas to life faster than before! On Steve, one can explore multiple video styles from 3D to Anime to Pixel Art. Just hold the command, and the AI will execute.

AI Voice to Video - Resurrecting Audio - With Steve's AI Voice to Video, repurpose podcasts or voice clips into visually captivating tales. Maximize the impact and ROI by converting audio content to videos for enhanced engagement and wider reach. Resurrect audio content with the magical touch of AI.

Repurposing Brilliance - Lessons from the Giants - Give existing ideas a fresh coat in the form of bite-sized videos for social media. Leverage the transformative magic of repurposing with AI and captivate a broader audience.

Animated TalkingHead Videos - Avatars Beyond Reality - Introducing AI TalkingHead Videos, a revolutionary take on the classic "TalkingHead" concept. No more static face shots! With AI magic, Steve AI 2.0 brings avatars to life in multiple angles that is perfectly synchronized with flawless lip-syncing. A user can mirror real-world figures or create one from their imagination.

Video Exports & App Performance - Fast and Flawless - 3X faster exports. With over 100 bugs squashed and the code optimized, the App performance is now 2X better.

Steve API - Integrating Brilliance - Introducing the Steve API, the key to seamlessly integrating brilliance into user's products. From major LMS tools to a repository of +100 human-like voices, this API is the bridge connecting creations to boundless possibilities of AI.

Prompt Engineering Course - Shaping the Experts - Join Steve's certified course in collaboration with Animaker & Vmaker that will help transform research capabilities and master the art of storytelling.

Steve for Enterprise - Empowering L&D Teams - Tailored solutions, dedicated support, account managers, and advanced security to transform all functions from cash centers to profit centers.

New Features - A Feast for Creatives - 20+ customer-requested features from Text Animations to Advanced Video Editing, Transitions, Music Visualizers, Asset Collections, Animated AI Avatars, and even a touch of AI Ethics and security.

New world of GIFs - Giphy Integration - Dive into a new world of animated possibilities, adding a touch of humor and flair to creations with Giphy integration.

A Glimpse into the Future - Upcoming features such as PDF to Video Maker, PPT to Video, Auto-Translations, and Social Media Management, all under one roof on a Steve AI 2.0

About Steve AI - Part of Animaker Inc., the global top 4 design tool with 25+ M global users, Steve AI stands out as the premier video creation tool specializing in converting plain text or audio into diverse videos (+7 types), ranging from GenAI to Animations to Talking Head to Live-action. Winner of the best AI application award for two consecutive years(22 & 23), Steve AI owns 3 US-granted patents and boasts over 2.5 M users in just under two years. More info at https://www.steve.ai/

