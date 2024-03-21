Steve Buscemi Joins The Foundation for Art & Healing as Ambassador for Project UnLonely Films

"We are immensely grateful to have Steve Buscemi join us as an ambassador for Project UnLonely Films," said Jeremy Nobel, MD, MPH, President and Founder of The Foundation for Art & Healing. Post this

Mr. Buscemi's latest film, The Listener, which he directs and stars Tessa Thompson, also shines a light on mental health issues. It tells the story of a helpline volunteer who is part of the small army that gets on the phone every night across America, fielding calls from all kinds of people feeling lonely, broken and hopeless. This timely, character-driven drama will be released by Vertical on March 29, 2024.

"I am honored and excited to support Project UnLonely Films and its timely and compelling work," Buscemi stated. "Film has a unique ability to shine a light on important issues, explore what divides us, and bridge those gaps. Loneliness is something many of us have experienced, and through these films, we have the opportunity to better understand it and foster empathy, compassion, and healthy behaviors. I'm so glad that The Foundation for Art & Healing has made Project UnLonely Films its signature initiative."

Jeremy Nobel, MD, MPH, President and Founder of The Foundation for Art & Healing, expressed gratitude for Steve's generous leadership in promoting Project UnLonely Films and its unique benefits.

"We are immensely grateful to have Steve Buscemi join us as an ambassador for Project UnLonely Films. His dedication to the arts and belief in the power of film aligns perfectly with our mission to address loneliness through creative expression. Steve's involvement will undoubtedly help us reach new audiences and further the conversation around loneliness. Together, we can make a meaningful impact by fostering connections and understanding through the medium of film."

Project UnLonely Films continues to evolve as a vital platform, showcasing the potential of film to evoke positive change in individuals and communities. The Foundation for Art & Healing looks forward to the launch of its 8th season in a virtual event on June 2, 2024, where Steve Buscemi's passion for storytelling will undoubtedly contribute to the success of Project UnLonely overall.

Register for the June 2nd launch event here. The event can also be found at www.artandhealing.org/events.

The library of 70+ Project UnLonely Films is open to all at https://www.artandhealing.org/project-unlonely-films/

About The Foundation for Art & Healing

The Foundation for Art & Healing (FAH) champions creative arts expression as a path to improved health and wellbeing for individuals and communities. We do this through programs that are rooted in medicine and science, and by leveraging collaborative partnerships that sustain our efforts and amplify our reach.

About Project UnLonely Films

Project UnLonely Films is the only readily accessible portfolio of short films exploring the theme of loneliness from diverse perspectives. Now in its 7th season, Project UnLonely Films addresses loneliness by raising awareness, reducing stigma, and prompting the sometimes messy but necessary and important conversations that connect us.

