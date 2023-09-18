Steve Dalton Appointed as Chief Financial Officer to Propel CallRevu's Financial Growth and Position as a Market Leader

Ben Chodor, Chief Executive Officer of CallRevu, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Steve Dalton is a world-class CFO, and I am thrilled to welcome him to the CallRevu leadership team, where he will play a pivotal role in propelling our business to unprecedented heights." Tweet this

Ben Chodor, Chief Executive Officer of CallRevu, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Steve Dalton is a world-class CFO, and I am thrilled to welcome him to the CallRevu leadership team, where he will play a pivotal role in propelling our business to unprecedented heights. One of my primary objectives upon joining CallRevu was to effect changes that would enhance our already outstanding performance. Steve's inclusion in our team will undoubtedly fortify our organization, making it even more formidable than it is today."

Dalton reciprocated the excitement surrounding his new role, saying, "I am immensely thrilled to become a part of the CallRevu family and contribute to the extraordinary growth and success the company has achieved over the last five years. The culture of camaraderie among CallRevu's employees resonates with me profoundly. I deeply respect the dedication and hard work exhibited by the team members in nurturing this organization, and I eagerly anticipate actively contributing to its continued success."

As CallRevu's CFO, Dalton will no doubt have a positive impact on the company's continued success through his understanding of both traditional industrial sectors as well as modern SaaS solutions. His knowledge and expertise will help ensure CallRevu not only continues down its current trajectory but reaches new heights along the way too.

