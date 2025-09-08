Steve Ellson Promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales at Cyclotron

"This moment represents more than a title change—it reflects how far we've come in becoming strategic partners with Microsoft and trusted advisors to our clients—building integrated, long-term partnerships that are deeply aligned with clients' industries, goals, and ever-evolving tech landscape." Post this

Steve brings over two decades of experience in sales strategy, client success, and technical enablement. Since joining Cyclotron, he has played a pivotal role in transforming the sales organization, aligning go-to-market efforts with evolving client needs, and championing data-driven collaboration with partners at Microsoft.

Under Steve's leadership, the sales team has expanded its footprint, building dedicated teams for Small and Mid-sized Enterprises & Commercial (SME&C) and Enterprise accounts, each leveraging Cyclotron's tailored approach to solutioning to address the unique needs of clients in verticals like Health & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Retail, Software & Digital Platforms, and more. His strategic approach has fostered a strong relationship with Microsoft—a collaborative partnership that ensures client feedback directly informs product development and roadmap priorities.

"Steve's ability to connect with technical leaders and translate complex challenges into actionable solutions has been instrumental in our success," said Amber Bahl, CEO and Founder of Cyclotron. "His client-centric empathy and precision has helped us move beyond transactional engagements into valued long-term partnerships with our clients."

LOOKING AHEAD

Steve's promotion marks a strategic milestone for Cyclotron as it continues to evolve its client engagement model. With a renewed focus on delivering integrated, industry-specific solutions, Cyclotron is doubling down on its commitment to long-term partnerships—not just one-time implementations. Steve's leadership will be central to this vision, ensuring that every engagement is tailored, impactful, and aligned with each client's unique goals.

"I'm honored by the promotion and incredibly proud of the journey I've had at Cyclotron over the past nine years," said Steve. "This moment represents more than a title change—it reflects how far we've come in becoming strategic partners with Microsoft and trusted advisors to our clients—building integrated, long-term partnerships that are deeply aligned with clients' industries, organizational goals, and the ever-evolving tech landscape. I'm excited for what's ahead and the opportunity to help shape this next phase of our growth."

As Cyclotron continues to evolve, we remain dedicated to building deeply strategic partnerships and delivering solutions that make a lasting impact where it matters most. If you're ready to transform your business or explore new possibilities with cutting-edge technology, we're here to help you realize your full potential. Connect with our team at cyclotron.com/get-started and discover how we can help you achieve your goals.

Media Contact

Steve Ellson, Cyclotron, Inc., 1 (415) 742-8420, [email protected], https://cyclotron.com/

SOURCE Cyclotron, Inc.