Steve Farmiloe Joins Granite as Director of Channels Development

"Steve brings a unique perspective and skillset to the channels development team at Granite, having worked for companies that span industries and the partner ecosystem — from a tech sales agency to a major technology services distributor (TSD) to a range of technology service providers," said Pagliazzo. "We're looking forward to leveraging Steve's unique skillset to reveal growth opportunities for agents, MSPs, VARs and reseller partners."

Farmiloe has more than 35 years of experience as a sales leader and business development expert with a diverse career across telecommunications, insurance, wholesale distribution, TV/film post-production, manufacturing and professional services.

Most recently, Farmiloe was Senior Channel Sales Manager at AppDirect, where he helped train sales partners to sell the complete stack of technologies to their clients. Previously, he was Director of Channel Sales at TPx Communications. In 2019, he founded The Agency Transformation as a Service (ATaaS) Group to drive value for independently owned telecom sales brokers, VARs, and MSPs and to help carriers and cloud service providers achieve optimal indirect channel results. Prior to that, he spent 5 years as General Manager for Top Speed Data Communications.

Farmiloe is also well known for The Top Gun Show, a LinkedIn interview podcast he hosts, which provides interviews, insights and information to executives, founders and decision-makers in the technology channel.

"I'm pumped to join the Granite team and can't wait to help partners find new business opportunities with Granite solutions," said Farmiloe. "Granite has the most unique product offering, coupled with unparalleled service and talented team members. Thanks to Charlie Pagliazzo for his warm welcome into the Granite family."

In Farmiloe's first 100 days, he plans to identify and draft a business development strategy with Granite's sales directors and regional managers that will move the needle. Additionally, Farmiloe will focus on enhancing the visibility of Granite Channels and the success its partners have had in their Granite engagements, leveraging his industry connections and tapping his extensive LinkedIn audience of C-level executives and industry professionals.

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.85 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,220 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 10 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.granitenet.com.

