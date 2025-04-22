Steve Hilton Launches Campaign for California Governor, Outlining His Plan to Make California Golden Again

I'm running for governor to make California 'Golden Again.' People have had enough of ideology: they want positive, practical, common sense solutions. Post this

"It's now or never for California. That's why I'm running for governor.," Hilton said.

"Of course, there's nowhere better than California, but everyone can see how badly things have gone off track. We were once the land of opportunity, but 15 years of Democrat one-party rule gave us the highest poverty rate, highest unemployment, highest housing costs, and the worst business climate in America. The performance of the school system is a human catastrophe, with less than half of students meeting basic standards in English and barely a third in math.

"We were once the land of plenty, but now we have America's highest prices for gas and electricity, power outages are a regular occurrence, and most shamefully of all, almost a million Californians don't have access to clean drinking water.

Hilton continued, "Imagine where California will be with another 15 years of Democrat one-party rule. Yet more decline and stagnation. It reminds me of Britain in the 1970s: the UK was called the 'sick man of Europe,' and there's no other way of looking at California today than the 'sick man of America' We must change direction. Why would anyone believe that another 15 years of the same Democrat policies that got us into this mess would be the answer to our problems?

"We can't go on like this. We're not just any other state. California means to America what America means to the world.

"I'm running for governor to make California 'Golden Again.' People have had enough of ideology: they want positive, practical, common sense solutions. 'Great Jobs. Great Homes. Great Kids.' To make that happen we have to cut taxes for working people. We must stop the insane bureaucracy that makes it impossible to build a home, run a business, do anything in California. And the education system is a complete disaster. How can we tolerate a system where only half our kids meet basic standards in English and only a third in Math? Both those numbers should be 100%."

Steve Hilton has founded several businesses and is a public policy innovator. Born in the UK to Hungarian parents who were fleeing Communism, Steve graduated from Oxford University, started his own company, helped David Cameron become UK prime minister, and then worked as senior advisor in 10 Downing Street. In 2012, Steve moved to Silicon Valley with his wife and two children, becoming a US citizen in 2021. After teaching at Stanford and starting another business, he hosted a TV show — The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton — and several podcasts: California Rebel Base, The Steve Hilton Show, and Big Ideas Book Club. Through his policy organization, Golden Together, Steve has set out the changes needed to make California 'Golden Again.' This is also the subject of Califailure, his third book, which was published in March 2025 and is full of positive, practical policies to help "Reverse the Ruin of America's Worst Run State."

