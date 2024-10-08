Steven Chmielewski Takes Over Pet Butler Franchise in Tacoma, WA

Steven Chmielewski has taken ownership of the Pet Butler franchise serving Tacoma and Federal Way, WA. Steven is dedicated to ensuring a seamless transition for current customers while focusing on future growth. He looks forward to delivering high-quality pet care services to the community, and Pet Butler President James Young expressed enthusiasm for the Chmielewski family's acquisition and their potential for success in the Washington market.
TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pet Butler, a provider of pet waste removal and pet care services such as pet sitting, dog walking, and pet shuttle, is excited to announce that Steven Chmielewski has taken over ownership of its greater Tacoma and Federal Way, WA franchise. Steven is eager to ensure a smooth transition for existing customers while planning for future expansion.
Steven and his wife have always been passionate about animals. "We're long-time dog lovers, and caring for pets has always been part of our life," says Steven. "That's why this opportunity with Pet Butler felt like such a natural fit for me."
Steven brings a wealth of experience from his previous Telecom career, where he held leadership roles in customer service and business analysis. His background in customer relations and business operations, combined with Pet Butler's proven franchise model, has prepared him to continue delivering top-notch service to current customers while growing the business.
"Our top priority is ensuring the existing customers feel well taken care of," Steven explains. "We want the transition to be as seamless as possible, with no disruption in service. At the same time, I'm excited about growing the business and really integrating into the Greater Tacoma and Federal Way communities."
As Steven takes the reins of the Tacoma Pet Butler, the company is confident that the business will continue to thrive under his leadership and commitment to delivering outstanding pet care services.
James Young President of Pet Butler added, "We are excited to have the Chmielewski family acquiring this Washington market. We look forward to helping them achieve their goals and dreams."
For more information about Pet Butler Tacoma and their services, please visit https://www.petbutler.com/locations/tacoma-washington-pet-services/
Or call (253)-397-3757
About Pet Butler:
Pet Butler Franchise was acquired in 2017 by Spring-Green Enterprises, the parent company of +47 years old Spring Green and SGE Marketing Services. They currently have 39 owners in 28 states. Pet Butler provides an opportunity for pet lovers to turn their passion for pets into a business. To learn more about how Pet Butler serves pets and their people, visit http://www.petbutler.com and connect on Facebook and LinkedIn. To inquire about a franchise call 844-777-8608 or go to http://www.petbutlerfranchise.com .
Media Contact
Jen Banike, Pet Butler, 8152301314, [email protected], www.petbutlerfranchise.com
SOURCE Pet Butler
Share this article