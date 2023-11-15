Steven Donnelly Promoted to Chief Service Officer at Amerisure Insurance

"Steve's promotion to Chief Service Officer brings Amerisure's key customer service areas of Claims, Risk Management, Premium Audit and Legal under one leader for a deliberate and coordinated focus," said Greg Crabb, Amerisure's president & CEO. Post this

"Steve's promotion to Chief Service Officer brings Amerisure's key customer service areas of Claims, Risk Management, Premium Audit and Legal under one leader for a deliberate and coordinated focus," said Greg Crabb, Amerisure's president & CEO. "With Steve's dedication to service, relationships, and profitable growth, I'm confident he will enhance the organization's efforts in creating exceptional value for our partners, policyholders and employees."

Donnelly joined Amerisure in 2014 as the regional vice president of claims for the Southwest and Midwest regions. In this role, he was responsible for claims operations in the Dallas, Indianapolis, Farmington Hills, St. Louis and Phoenix Service Centers. He also served as vice president of claims and most recently as chief claims officer. Before joining Amerisure, Donnelly was vice president and claims manager at QBE for their Midwest region. He spent 10 years prior to his time at QBE at Ohio Casualty (subsequently Liberty Mutual) as regional vice president, among other roles.

Donnelly serves on the Board of the nonprofit service agency Vista Maria and is a member of the MPCGA (Michigan Property Casualty Guarantee Association) Board of Governors. He received a Juris Doctor from DePaul University of Law and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Iowa.

About Amerisure Insurance

Amerisure is a leading provider of commercial property and casualty insurance solutions for U.S.-based construction, manufacturing and healthcare businesses. Licensed in all fifty states and available through an exclusive network of elite independent agents, the company upholds an "A" (Excellent) financial strength rating, industry-leading service scores, and multiple awards for innovation. Amerisure has been in business for more than 100 years and is consistently named among the best places to work in the industry and throughout the nation. To learn more, visit amerisure.com.

