Steven M. Stroum Formally Announces his Business Memoir, "Success and Self-Discovery" Which Showcases Candid, Practical Lessons & Wisdom

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steven M. Stroum, president of Venmark International and a former Small Business Advisor to Massachusetts Governor Edward J. King has published his business memoir "Success and Self-Discovery." This book highlights the principles of a successful entrepreneur while weaving in personal stories to bring them to life.
Stroum describes his journey from a blue-collar neighborhood in a Boston suburb to his time in the U.S. Air Force, Northeastern University, and takes you through his first jobs to 46 years in business. He showcases the many challenges he faced and how he overcame them with incredible amounts of detail. One reviewer said, "Stroum is an excellent storyteller with a knack for explaining business concepts in a practical and relatable manner. His willingness to be vulnerable and open about his business and personal struggles in this engaging book will help all entrepreneurs and businesspeople."
When asked why he penned his 300-page memoir, Stroum replied, "I believe strongly in freedom, free-enterprise, and personal responsibility and hope to inspire people to become entrepreneurs. I've wanted to write this book for over 40 years and saved every appointment book since 1976 and several years of journals in order to be totally accurate. I believe entrepreneurship is the key to a happy life."
Steven M. Stroum resides in Framingham, MA with his wife of 53 years, Peggy, and their dog, Brandi. They have a son, Marc, and two grandchildren. He is a Northeastern University graduate, Class of 1973, and a disabled veteran. "Success and Self-Discovery" is available on Amazon.com.
