Steven M. Stroum Formally Announces his Business Memoir, "Success and Self-Discovery" Which Showcases Candid, Practical Lessons & Wisdom

In this memoir, Stroum wrote about the human side of entrepreneurship and decision-making while building a business. He candidly describes his relationships with employees and family members, serious game-changing issues that arose, and how he dealt with them. There are valuable lessons here about business, conflict resolution, marketing, management and more. As one reviewer wrote, "Stroum is an excellent storyteller with a knack for explaining business concepts in a practical and relatable manner. His willingness to be vulnerable and open about his business and personal struggles in this engaging book will help all entrepreneurs and businesspeople."

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steven M. Stroum, president of Venmark International and a former Small Business Advisor to Massachusetts Governor Edward J. King has published his business memoir "Success and Self-Discovery." This book highlights the principles of a successful entrepreneur while weaving in personal stories to bring them to life.