Steven M. Stroum Introduces New Website For Business Memoir "Success and Self-Discovery"

Steven M. Stroum, small business owner, veteran and Former Small Business Adviser to the Governor of Massachusetts has introduced a new website featuring "Success and Self-Discovery: a Business Memoir with Insightful Tips and Personal Development Advice That will Help any Entrepreneur"
FRAMINGHAM, Mass., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steven M. Stroum, small business owner, veteran and Former Small Business Adviser to the Governor of Massachusetts has introduced a new website featuring his business memoir, "Success and Self-Discovery."
Steve Stroum shares his inspiring 46-year entrepreneurial journey, offering invaluable lessons and practical advice for personal and professional growth. Through candid storytelling, Stroum guides the reader along his triumphs, struggles, and the principles that drive success. Readers will discover how to overcome obstacles, build key relationships, learn from mistakes, and navigate the many challenges of entrepreneurship.
According to Stroum "Small businesses account for 99.9% of all businesses in America and the owners are the real American heroes." He hopes his candid memoir will inspire and empower readers to pursue their dreams of starting a business and to achieve success on their own terms, as he did.
The website http://www.smstroum.com includes a description of the book, biography of the author, reviews from readers, articles, and ordering options.
For more information contact:
Steven M. Stroum, Author
[email protected]
(508) 877-9242
http://www.smstroum.com
Media Contact
Steven M. Stroum, The Venmark Corporation, (508) 877-9242, [email protected], www.smstroum.com
SOURCE Steven M. Stroum
Share this article