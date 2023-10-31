Steven M. Stroum, Small Business Advocate and author of "Success and Self-Discovery," his Business Memoir, Celebrates National Entrepreneurship Month this November

Our small business leaders are the fabric of our society. They are the unsung heroes who take risks daily and create better lives for their employees, customers, and neighbors. They work long hours and sponsor charity events and play a very positive role in their communities. Post this

Our small business leaders are the fabric of our society. They are the unsung heroes who take risks daily and create better lives for their employees, customers, and neighbors. They are innovators and competitors who own barber shops, beauty salons, restaurants, automobile repair shops, boutiques, and the like. They work long hours and sponsor charity events and usually play a very positive role in their communities. Entrepreneurs stand for personal responsibility and represent the relationship between personal freedom and free enterprise as well as the American Dream for independence.

Naturally, when we think of entrepreneurs the outliers such as Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos come to mind. The founders of Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon, respectively, literally transformed the way the world communicates, plays, and purchases goods and services. One thing is crystal clear, the 1980s gave birth to many great companies. Not just Apple and Microsoft, but Oracle, Sun Microsystems, and many more computer hardware, software, and technical companies.

Entrepreneurs are accountable for their own actions and their success depends upon it. Traditionally this has been the American Way, the American Spirit, and the manifestation of the American Dream. This attitude was predominant in the 1980s when the Reagan era policies that called for widespread tax cuts and the deregulation of domestic markets created a positive economic environment for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Today, however, Biden's economic policies are threatening small business by making it more difficult for smalls to conduct business. Interest rates are higher than they've been in many years and regional banks who serve small businesses are under tremendous pressure. Add to that the cost of regulations promulgated by his administration, lowered thresholds for IRS audits, related legal and administrative costs, inflation, and rising costs of products and employment and you can clearly see the problems facing entrepreneurship. America needs the entrepreneurial ecosystem we had in the 1980s. Without relief for small businesses, the American dream could end up becoming a nightmare. Let's celebrate entrepreneurship!

Steven M. Stroum has been a successful entrepreneur for over 46 years and is the author of "Success and Self-Discovery," his immensely personal and inspirational business memoir which is available on Amazon.com. https://tinyurl.com/4hkfn8dy

