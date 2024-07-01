Steven Moscoe Joins Tunnell Consulting as Principal, Bringing Extensive Life Sciences Expertise

Moscoe's diverse range of experience includes analysis of the impact of R&D, advanced therapy manufacturing and clinical and commercial projects on profitability, as well as identification of opportunities to expand services and collaborations. Post this

Moscoe's diverse range of experience includes analysis of the impact of R&D, advanced therapy manufacturing and clinical and commercial projects on profitability, as well as identification of opportunities to expand services and collaborations. Additionally, his background as a Lean/Six Sigma practitioner has allowed him to provide insights for decision-making and execution across multiple projects. To further build on that strong foundation, Moscoe's communication and change management skills will prove essential in building strong and lasting partnerships with key stakeholders, clients and leadership.

Over his career, his projects have included leading program management for the build-out of a state-of-the-art CAR-T cell therapy manufacturing plant, managing complex programs for large pharmaceutical companies, and delivering projects across the U.S., Canada, Europe, LATAM, Asia and India.

Most recently Moscoe worked with life sciences venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE) clients delivering operational improvements for their portfolio companies, as well as providing buy and sell-side due diligence services. He has led multiple projects involving Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs), Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and Contract Packaging Organizations (CPOs), serving sponsor companies, contract organizations, and PE firms.

A respected thought leader who is published in the industry's leading journals, Moscoe earned his International MBA with Finance and French Business specialization at University of South Carolina, and his Bachelor of Business Administration at University of Kentucky. He has multiple certifications, including Certified Lean Practitioner, Six Sigma Black Belt, and Project Management Professional (PMP), as well as professional certifications from Emory, MIT, and Wharton.

About Tunnell Consulting

For over 60 years, Tunnell has provided both expert talent and consulting services to clients including Biopharmas, CDMOs, the US Government, incubators, investors and NGOs. We have experience across multiple platforms – including large molecule, vaccines, cell and gene therapy and small molecule – and our subject matter expertise focuses on regulatory, quality, GxP, pre-clinical/clinical, supply chain, manufacturing, CMC and product launch. To learn more, visit us online at http://www.tunnellconsulting.com.

Media Contact

