Steven Williams, MD, Makes History as First African American President of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons

"During this next chapter, I plan to enhance resources available to ASPS members and continue to keep patient safety at the forefront and a continued focus on diversity and inclusion to make reconstructive and cosmetic plastic surgery more accessible," Dr. Williams said.

A cornerstone of Dr. Williams' plans as ASPS president will be to bring more advanced technology to ASPS's member surgeons, to further improve and advance the world of reconstructive and cosmetic plastic surgery. Another area of critical importance to Dr. Williams is diversity and inclusion. He plans to expand the organization's reach to ensure the needs of both physicians and patients from diverse backgrounds are met and that all voices are heard.

Dr. Williams earned his undergraduate degree at Dartmouth College and completed medical school and residency at Yale University, where he was the first African American to graduate from Yale's plastic surgery program. He has been an active ASPS member for more than 15 years and has served as chair of the ASPS Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, vice president of Aesthetic Surgery and Private Practice and vice president of Membership.

About ASPS:

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) is the largest organization of board-certified plastic surgeons in the world. Representing more than 11,000 physician members worldwide, the society is recognized as a leading authority and information source on cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. ASPS comprises more than 92 percent of all board-certified plastic surgeons in the United States. Founded in 1931, the society represents physicians certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery or The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

About Steven Williams, MD

Dr. Williams is a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon, founder of Tri Valley Plastic Surgery in California's Bay Area. He is a graduate of Dartmouth College and completed medical school and residency at Yale University. His background in technology makes him a key thought leader with a uniquely relevant perspective for modern day plastic surgery. He not only occupies leadership roles at the local, state and national level, but he is also frequently sought for his expertise, having been interviewed by Good Morning America, ABC News, Allure, InStyle, Harper's Bazaar, Essence, NewBeauty, NBC News, Byrdie and Insider among many others. Dr. Williams takes great interest in social issues related to plastic surgery, such as ensuring access to care and giving a voice to African American patients.

