StevenDouglas Celebrates 40 Years in Business as Recruiting Leaders

"On this big milestone anniversary, I am feeling grateful for the trust and confidence that our amazing clients, candidates and employees have put in us for so many years", said StevenDouglas Founder & Chairman Steve Sadaka who went on to say, "I remain committed to our roots as a boutique high-touch service business, with a great culture where employees can be themselves and enjoy coming to work, while having great opportunities to grow personally and professionally. We are doing something special here and I can't imagine the last 40 years any other way."

StevenDouglas is also celebrating the firm's unprecedented evolution over the last decade, being honored this year with multiple awards including being named on the prestigious Inc. 5000 which celebrates the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. StevenDouglas' dominance of the Florida market after 40 years in business has brought many firm accolades in 2023, including being ranked #1 Executive Search Firm in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal (SFBJ) and appearing on the Hunt Scanlon Top 25 Executive Search Firm list which ranks firms across the Americas. These rankings position StevenDouglas as not only the #1 Executive Search firm in Florida, but also in the southeastern United States. They were also recognized by the SFBJ as the Business of the Year in the $100-250m category and Best Places to Work.

StevenDouglas CEO Matt Shore said about the firm turning 40 this year, "It's an honor every day to lead such an amazing team and be a part of a South Florida mainstay that companies have counted on since the early 1980's. Over the last two decades we've used our drive and passion for excellence to expand our footprint and capabilities to be able to serve a broader client base and create more positive outcomes for our clients and candidates.

While StevenDouglas reaffirms its commitment to creating great outcomes for the clients and candidates they serve, the last 40 years is proof that this recruiting firm is equally committed to cultivating an incredible corporate culture for its employees and supporting the community by partnering with various local causes and non-profits. StevenDouglas states its mission is "To be committed to a culture where experienced recruiting and client service professionals can truly act as trusted advisors that care about people and put relationships first, act with integrity, and give back to the community all while providing industry leading services". At 25 years old, when Steve Sadaka founded StevenDouglas as a Search firm in Miami specializing in Accounting and Finance recruiting, he never dreamed he'd be here 40 years later with offices across the country. The one thing he always knew is that he wanted to make a positive impact with his business. StevenDouglas has clearly lived up to Steve's goal over the last four decades and is banking on the fact that this kind of perspective will serve them to continue to grow over the next 40 years.

About StevenDouglas:

StevenDouglas, one of the nation's leading boutique Search and Interim Resources firms, has been a recognized leader in identifying and providing access to top talent for clients since 1983. Our client base is industry agnostic and ranges from emerging middle-market to Fortune 500 companies, private equity and venture capital firms, hedge funds, family offices and wealth management firms. Recognized as a Top 25 Executive Search firm, our footprint has expanded to over 20 offices, and more than 150 professionals committed to creating successful outcomes for both clients and candidates.

The firm has been connecting premier candidates to their client base that spans an array of high- demand disciplines, and a broad range of industries. StevenDouglas is nationally known for search expertise in Finance & Accounting, Human Resource, Information Technology, Executive Leadership, Financial Services, Operations, Sales & Marketing, Legal, Risk & Compliance, Supply Chain & Logistics, and Wealth Management; As well as providing interim resources and staffing for Information Technology, Finance & Accounting, and Human Resources.

