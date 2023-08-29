StevenDouglas Recruiting Dominates the Florida Hiring Scene with an Array of Awards and New State-of-the Art Office Location

"I'm really humbled by the awards this year, but my favorite part of the year so far has been our new, amazing office space that really shows that the firm is positioned to not only be successful now, but that we are readily planning for the future." - Founder of StevenDouglas, Steve Sadaka. Tweet this

StevenDouglas is honored to be recognized for their unique office culture and "do the right thing" business philosophy that the firm has become known for over the last four decades. In 2023, StevenDouglas was proud to be named on the SFBJ Best Place to Work and Sun Sentinel Top Workplaces lists, as well as being a SFBJ Business of the Year and on the Fast 50, all in the span of a few months. Since 1983, StevenDouglas has made service to the community and giving back a priority, donating to and supporting various local causes year after year.

StevenDouglas CEO Matt Shore had to say about the first half of 2023, "I'm overwhelmed to be honored in so many unique ways with awards that really show how multi-facetted and special StevenDoulgas is to both our clients and employees alike. Our goal is to continue to foster the incredible culture we have built, as this allows us to attract and retain the best talent in the industry, which translates into great outcomes for our clients."

StevenDouglas has grown over 2000% since 2005, making it one of the fastest-growing firms in America. Founder Steve Sadaka and CEO Matthew Shore have opportunistically expanded the firm from 1 office and 15 employees into a national business with 25 offices and over 150 professionals. This rapid expansion was based on their belief that by providing exceptional services to clients and working closely with them as trusted advisors, you're able to create successful outcomes. The firm's commitment to innovative, recruiting solutions inspired a move to a brand-new corporate headquarters in Sunrise, Fl earlier this year that boasts state-of-the-art conference room and fresh, open workspaces as well as a large communal café with areas for employees to decompress and unwind.

"I love that the firm keeps growing, and it's so gratifying to see a dream unfold", said Founder Steve Sadaka, "I'm really humbled by the awards this year, but my favorite part of the year so far has been our new, amazing office space that really shows that the firm is positioned to not only be successful now, but that we are readily planning for the future."

About StevenDouglas:

StevenDouglas, one of the nation's leading boutique Search and Interim Resources firms, has been a recognized leader in identifying and providing access to top talent for clients since 1983. Our client base is industry agnostic and ranges from emerging middle-market to Fortune 500 companies, private equity and venture capital firms, hedge funds, family offices and wealth management firms. Recognized as a Top 25 Executive Search firm, our footprint has expanded to over 20 offices, and more than 150 professionals committed to creating successful outcomes for both clients and candidates.

The firm has been connecting premier candidates to their client base that spans an array of high- demand disciplines, and a broad range of industries. StevenDouglas is nationally known for search expertise in Finance & Accounting, Human Resource, Information Technology, Executive Leadership, Financial Services, Operations, Sales & Marketing, Legal, Risk & Compliance, Supply Chain & Logistics; As well as providing interim resources and staffing for Information Technology, Finance & Accounting, and Human Resources.

Media Contact

Minda Long, StevenDouglas, 954-385-8595, [email protected], https://www.stevendouglas.com/

SOURCE StevenDouglas