Steve's Plumbing & AC Service Hawaii extends Foodbank Drive through Christmas and New Year

HONOLULU, Hawaii, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steve's Plumbing & AC is extending its Hawai'i Foodbank partnership beyond Thanksgiving to run now through December 31 across Oahu, Maui, Kauai, and Hawai'i Island. Every customer can receive $5 off their invoice for each canned good donated, up to $50 per job. Steve's technicians will collect donations at the doorstep and deliver them directly to the Hawai'i Foodbank.