Steve's Plumbing & AC Service Hawaii extends Foodbank Drive through Christmas and New Year

Give a can and save. Steve's Plumbing & AC takes $5 off per can up to $50 and delivers every can to Hawai'i Foodbank.
HONOLULU, Hawaii, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steve's Plumbing & AC is extending its Hawai'i Foodbank partnership beyond Thanksgiving to run now through December 31 across Oahu, Maui, Kauai, and Hawai'i Island. Every customer can receive $5 off their invoice for each canned good donated, up to $50 per job. Steve's technicians will collect donations at the doorstep and deliver them directly to the Hawai'i Foodbank.
"Holiday needs do not end on Thanksgiving," said Wes Carver, President of Steve's Plumbing & AC. "By keeping this drive going through Christmas and into the New Year, we can turn thousands of service visits into real meals for families across the islands."
How the program works
- At the time of service, customers give unopened, unexpired canned goods to their technician.
- Steve's applies five dollars off per can up to fifty dollars on the same invoice.
- Technicians deliver all cans to the Hawai'i Foodbank for statewide distribution.
- Final collection date is December 31, 2025
Most needed items
Canned proteins, tuna, chicken, SPAM, chili beans, hearty soups, canned vegetables, canned fruit, and shelf-stable meals. Please no glass or perishable items.
Photos and interviews available upon request.
