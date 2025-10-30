Steve's Plumbing & AC Service Honors Breast Cancer Awareness Month Across Hawaii

Breast Cancer Awareness Hawaii

HONOLULU, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steve's Plumbing & AC is turning pink this October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Technicians are wearing pink booties and pins and service vans are outfitted with ribbon magnets across Oahu Maui Kauai and Hawaii Island to spark conversations about early detection and community support.

"Nearly every family in Hawaii has been touched by breast cancer in one way or another," said Wes Carver, President of Steve's Plumbing & AC. "Our goal is to show up for customers with excellent service while also shining a light on awareness."