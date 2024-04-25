Stevie® Award Winners Announced in The 22nd Annual American Business Awards®

"This year, we witnessed a surge in nominations in categories like Product Innovation, Innovation of the Year across diverse industries, and Technology Categories, mirroring the influence of new and emerging technologies shaping our nation." Post this

More than 3,700 nominations were considered in the judging process this year by more than 300 professionals worldwide, whose average scores determined the winners.

Winners of three or more Gold Stevie Awards include:

5WPR (New York, NY), Adobe (San Jose, CA), Advanced Drainage Systems (Columbus, OH), AT&T Business Multimedia Services (Dallas, TX), Boost Payment Solutions (Boston, MA), Cisco (San Jose, CA), Delta Dental of Kansas (Wichita, KS), EY (global), George P Johnson Experiential Marketing (Auburn Hills, MI), Hilton Software (Coral Springs, FL), IBM (Armonk, NY), Logical Position (Lake Oswego, OR), Nature's Sunshine (Lehi, UT), Netcracker Technology (Waltham, MA), PayJunction (Santa Barbara, CA), RHC, In-house Agency at Vanguard (Malvern, PA), Soapy Joe's Car Wash (Santee, CA), State Farm (Bloomington, IL), Stride, Inc. (Reston, VA), The Home Depot Backyard (Atlanta, GA), The Stories and Wisdom Company (Seattle, WA), and TopSpot Internet Marketing (Houston, TX).

Among other winners, organizations with five or more Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie wins include:

American Tire Distributors (Athens, GA), Autoleap (Atlanta, GA), C-Strategies Inc. (Chicago, IL), Calix (San Jose, CA), DHL Supply Chain (Westerville, OH), Fierce Inc. (Seattle, WA), Hearts & Science (New York, NY), ISN (Dallas, TX), Microsoft (Redmond, WA), Mountain View Group, Ltd. (Schenectady, NY), Octane (New York, NY), Pay To Me, Inc. (Palo Alto, CA), PeopleTec, Inc. (Huntsville, AL), Praxis AI (Sacramento, CA), Ruder Finn (New York, NY), SucceedSmart (Los Altos, CA), TriNet (Dublin, CA), VMware (Palo Alto, CA), Windstream Enterprise (Denver, CO), and Wolters Kluwer (nationwide).

For a complete list of the Stevie Award winners announced today, visit http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

Winners of six best-of-show prizes will be awarded Grand Stevie Award trophies, to be announced the week of April 29.

2024 Stevie winners will be celebrated during an awards banquet on Tuesday, June 11 at the Marriott Marquis in New York City. Tickets for the event are now on sale.

The categories that recognize outstanding new products and services introduced in the USA are among the most heavily subscribed in the ABAs. Every new product or service nominated in The 2024 American Business Awards is included in voting for the People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products, an annual feature of the ABAs in which the general public votes for their favorite new products. Voting opens on April 26 at http://peopleschoice.stevieawards.com and will conclude on May 24. People's Choice Stevie winners will be announced the week of May 27 and will be honored during the June 11 awards presentations.

"We are delighted to acknowledge the wide range of American organizations in The 2024 American Business Awards," stated Michael Gallagher, founder and Executive Chairman of the Stevie Awards. "This year, we witnessed a surge in nominations in categories like Product Innovation, Innovation of the Year across diverse industries, and Technology Categories, mirroring the influence of new and emerging technologies shaping our nation. We look forward to honoring the achievements of Stevie winners on June 11th in New York City."

Sponsors of The 22nd annual American Business Awards include SoftPro, Melissa Sones Consulting, and Golden Hour.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact:

Nina Moore

+1 (703) 547-8389

[email protected]

SOURCE The Stevie® Awards