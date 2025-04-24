Stevie Award Winners Announced in The 23rd Annual American Business Awards®

This year brought a notable increase in nominations for categories for podcasts and AI-related technologies and achievements - highlighting the growing impact of emerging industries in our economy. Post this

More than 3,600 nominations were considered in the judging process this year by more than 250 professionals worldwide, whose average scores determined the winners.

Winners of three or more Gold Stevie Awards include:

ADP, Roseland, NJ (3), AT&T, Dallas, TX (6), Applied Systems, Chicago, IL (3), Athena, San Juan, PR (3), C-Strategies Inc., Chicago, IL (3), Comcast Business, Philadelphia, PA (3), DHL, Westerville, OH (3), Delta Dental of Kansas, Wichita, KS (4), Gov2Biz Inc., San Antonio, TX (4), IBM, Armonk, New York, NY (4), ISN Software Corporation, Dallas, TX (5), MikeWorldWide, New York, NY (6), Netcracker Technology, Waltham, MA (3), Partner.Co, Midvale, UT (3), Russell Harris Event Group, North Hollywood, CA (3), Soapy Joes Car Wash, Santee, CA (3), Southwest Airlines, Dallas, TX (3), Sparks, Philadelphia, PA (3), State Farm, Bloomington, IL (3), The Home Depot Backyard, Atlanta, GA (3), Thomson Reuters, New York, NY (4)

For a complete list of the Stevie Award winners announced today, visit http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

Winners of five best-of-show prizes will be awarded Grand Stevie Award trophies, to be announced the week of April 28.

2025 Stevie winners will be celebrated during an awards banquet on Tuesday, June 10 at the Marriott Marquis in New York City. Tickets for the event are now on sale.

The categories that recognize outstanding new products and services introduced in the USA are among the most heavily subscribed in the ABAs. Every new product or service nominated in The 2025 American Business Awards is included in voting for the People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products, an annual feature of the ABAs in which the general public votes for their favorite new products. Voting opens on April 25 at http://peopleschoice.stevieawards.com and will conclude on May 23. People's Choice Stevie winners will be announced the week of May 26 and will be honored during the June 10 awards presentations.

"We're proud to recognize the impressive breadth of American organizations honored in The 2025 American Business Awards," said Michael Gallagher, founder and Executive Chairman of the Stevie Awards. "This year brought a notable increase in nominations for categories for podcasts and AI-related technologies and achievements - highlighting the growing impact of emerging industries in our economy. We look forward to celebrating the accomplishments of the 2025 Stevie winners on June 10 in New York City."

Sponsors of The 2025 American Business Awards include HCLTech, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

