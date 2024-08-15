Stewarding the Tennessee River Valley- It Takes All Hands on Deck

If every hiker, biker, and boater would step up as waterway stewards, then the Tennessee River Valley watershed would be building towards a sustainable destination for recreation, community drinking water, and animal habitat. Post this

In the upcoming weeks, trail partners and waterway stewards will be volunteering at scheduled events across the Valley. Two of these are volunteer groups that have made significant contributions to their respective watersheds.

On September 14, 2024, the Hancock Biological Center teams up with the Kentucky Waterways Alliance for a clean-up day on Kentucky Lake shorelines. The event will include a fish fry lunch sponsored by long-time river volunteer and champion, Captain Bob Cherry. In 2022, Captain Bob made a generous donation to Hancock Biological to help them continue their work with protecting and conserving the river. Kentucky Lake not only serves as a main transportation route, but is home to protected cultural areas and sensitive aquatic habitats. The center serves as a base for research and field learning opportunities.

On the eastern side of the Valley, the Norris Lake Project will be hosting a volunteer service day on September 21. The Norris Lake Project team, an all-volunteer organization has been hosting events for almost twenty consecutive years and has removed over one million pounds of debris from the shorelines. Each year, the group hosts a fall clean-up to pick up litter from camping islands and the debris blown into the water from roadways, private docks, and boats. A special clean-up is held annually in August for incoming University of Tennessee students to learn about sustainable practices on the lake and the dam's history. Norris Lake is one of the most popular recreational lakes on the Tennessee River system. It is also the first dam built for purpose by the newly formed Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). The dam's history covers some of the most significant historical events in America.

Norris Lake Project organizer Julie Graham said "If every hiker, biker, and boater would step up as waterway stewards, then the Tennessee River Valley watershed would be building towards a sustainable destination for recreation, community drinking water, and animal habitat. Join our cause in stewarding the Valley."

The TRV Stewardship Council is the largest regionally focused nonprofit in the American South promoting community-driven resource conservation, locally sourced business development and the principles of geotourism.

Media Contact

Julie Graham, TRV Stewardship Council, 8655850811, [email protected], https://www.trvstewardshipcouncil.org/

SOURCE TRV Stewardship Council