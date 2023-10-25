Stewart Air Systems Welcomes Inflation Reduction Act 2023 Tax Credit to Promote Home Safety and Efficiency

Stewart Air Systems is proudly supporting the Inflation Reduction Act 2023, offering homeowners the opportunity to improve safety and energy efficiency through a tax credit program that covers up to 30% of HVAC installation costs. They urge homeowners to take advantage of this tax credit to enhance safety, transition to energy-efficient heating, and maximize savings while complying with the Inflation Reduction Act 2023.

IRWINDALE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stewart Air Systems, a trusted name in heating and air conditioning services, is excited to announce its support for the Inflation Reduction Act 2023. This new tax credit that went into effect January 1, 2023, presents homeowners with an incredible opportunity to enhance home safety and energy efficiency, while saving money on installation costs.

Homeowners can take advantage of a tax credit that provides them with up to 30% of the installation costs for the highest efficiency tier products, making it easier than ever to invest in reliable and energy-efficient HVAC systems. Qualified air conditioners and furnaces can each earn you up to $600 in tax credits, while eligible heat pumps can provide a substantial tax credit of up to $2,000.

The Importance of Safety: Old gas heaters have long been notorious for the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. This silent and deadly threat can put homeowners and their families in harm's way, making it imperative to assess the safety of their heating system. Stewart Air Systems is here to help you eliminate this danger, and to smoothly transition from gas heating to a safer and more efficient electric heat pump.

Utilizing this new tax credit: In addition to enhancing your safety, this tax credit program offers a fantastic opportunity to make the switch from gas heating to electric heat pumps. This transition not only provides peace of mind, it also aligns with the government's commitment to energy efficiency and reducing your carbon footprint.

With the Inflation Reduction Act 2023 in full effect, Stewart Air Systems encourages homeowners to take action very soon, to ensure your heaters are safe and compliant while maximizing your savings with this generous tax credit.

"At Stewart Air Systems, we believe the safety and comfort of your home are of paramount importance. Our dedicated team is here to assist you in making the transition to a safer, and more energy-efficient heating solution—while taking full advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act 2023 tax credit," said Steve Stewart, Partner at Stewart Air Systems.

About Stewart Air Systems

Stewart Air Systems is a leading provider of heating and air conditioning services, dedicated to ensuring the comfort and safety of their clients. With a team of highly trained professionals and a commitment to energy efficiency, Stewart Air Systems is the go-to choice for HVAC services in Irwindale, Pasadena, Baldwin Park and the surrounding areas.

To learn more about Stewart Air Systems, call Steve Stewart at (626) 498-7770 or email him at [email protected]. Visit the company's official website at https://www.stewartairsystems.com/ to learn more about their services and get a free estimate.

