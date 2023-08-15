STG Group of Companies Announces Strategic Partnership with AIVEN Group

"Every job is an opportunity to learn and grow together, and we look forward to learning, growing, and serving with STG in this joint venture." - AIVEN Group CEO and President Kevin Flannery Tweet this

"We are excited to serve an even larger pool of customers with a company that shares our values and purpose," STG CFO and Partner Mark Muzzana said. "STG's core values of respect, reliability, responsiveness, and resourcefulness align perfectly with AIVEN's commitment to strong customer service."

AIVEN Group CEO and President Kevin Flannery said, "AIVEN sees every project as a collaborative mission to improve, engage, and build longstanding customer relationships. Every job is an opportunity to learn and grow together, and we look forward to learning, growing, and serving with STG in this joint venture."

The STG Group of Companies is a construction solutions provider based in Northeast Ohio. The firm offers decades of experience in wireless infrastructure, civil work, general contracting, and electrical solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential projects. In recent years, STG has added electric vehicle charging to its list of services. To learn more, visit TrustSTG.com.

AIVEN Group, based in Myrtle Beach, S.C., is a full-service turnkey general contractor and program management firm specializing in EV charging infrastructure, 5G networks, civil and electrical construction, site acquisition, and business development. To learn more, visit aivengroup.com.

