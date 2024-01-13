StickerYou Launches Innovative Breakthrough Image Transfer Sticker 90 Years After Original Sticker was Invented

"The invention of StickerYou's Image Transfers technology disrupts the customized products industry by empowering anyone to more affordably make professional-grade branded products" - Andrew Witkin, President of StickerYou. Post this

Additionally, the Image Transfer Sticker is also a great premium option for business's promotional products (swag), event personalization (e.g. weddings, birthdays, Bar/Bat Mitzvah), product packaging (particularly short-run products with hand-applied labels) and consumer expression.

National Sticker Day recognizes all the various ways stickers can brighten up a page or send a special message. The day celebrates all things stickers, from the custom printing, to sharing stickers. To celebrate National Sticker Day and the launch of Image Transfers, new and existing customers can use code TRANSFER20, to receive 20% off their order from the StickerYou website for a limited time.

"The invention of StickerYou's Image Transfers technology disrupts the customized products industry by empowering anyone to more affordably make professional-grade branded products," said Andrew Witkin, President of StickerYou. "We pride ourselves on offering our customers the most innovative and eye-catching methods to brand objects via stickers and labels. However, sometimes the desired look is not to have a branded object look like it has a sticker or label on it. The desired appearance is that the image is directly printed on the object without any background or shape to the sticker. Image Transfers provide exactly that fantastic look - instantly."

About StickerYou

StickerYou is a global e-commerce leader in custom-printed, die-cut products that empower businesses and consumers to create professional-grade materials for marketing, packaging, décor, and personal expression. Founded in 2008, StickerYou is an influential e-commerce trendsetter, using proprietary die-cut technology to create customized stickers, labels, decals, transfers, tattoos, magnets, and more in orders of one - to hundreds of thousands. Fueled by a creative and passionate team, StickerYou is dedicated to growing the most engaged and talented people in Toronto, Canada. Further information on StickerYou can be found at stickeryou.com and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Media Contact:

JMediaHouse

Jason Geller

[email protected]

212-920-0398

SOURCE StickerYou