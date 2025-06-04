Sticky Password Introduces Breach Monitoring to Strengthen Dark Web Protection

Sticky Password has added Breach Monitoring to its Dark Web Monitoring service, giving users timely alerts when security incidents involving online services they use come to light—often before the affected company publicly confirms the breach. The new feature empowers users to act before stolen credentials surface on the dark web—enhancing digital identity protection with layered, proactive security.

PRAGUE, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sticky Password, a trusted leader in password management and digital identity protection, today announced the launch of Breach Monitoring, a major enhancement to its existing Dark Web Monitoring service. This new capability alerts users when breaches tied to their online services are uncovered, enabling early action—like changing passwords or turning on two-factor authentication—before stolen data spreads online.

"With cyber threats constantly evolving, our goal is to stay one step ahead," said Oleksandr Tyshchenko, Founder and CEO of Lamantine Software. "Breach Monitoring acts like a personal early-warning system—helping users respond faster, even before their information appears for sale or trade online."

Sticky Password now delivers two layers of defense. Breach Monitoring notifies users as soon as signs of a breach involving one of their services emerge, while Dark Web Monitoring continues to scan for credentials found in published data dumps on hacker forums and dark web marketplaces. Together, they provide broader visibility across the full lifecycle of a breach—from initial discovery to underground exposure.

Unlike many tools that only react once leaked data surfaces, Sticky Password's approach gives users an important time advantage. The Breach Monitoring service combines public threat intelligence, our own open-source intelligence (OSINT) research, and incident disclosures to detect breaches early. It works in tandem with Dark Web Monitoring, which uses anonymized breach data from trusted partners like ARC and Have I Been Pwned. All matching is done locally on the user's device—ensuring that passwords never leave the user's secure environment.

These features are fully integrated into Sticky Password's Security Dashboard, which presents clear severity indicators and actionable recommendations to help users stay protected.

The new feature reflects Sticky Password's mission to simplify digital security for everyday users. As credential exposures grow in scale and frequency, individuals face increasing risk from compromised credentials, phishing, and identity theft. With early alerts and privacy-first design, Sticky Password gives individuals and small businesses the kind of breach detection that used to be available only to big companies.

Breach Monitoring is available now to all Sticky Password Premium customers as part of the existing Dark Web Monitoring service.

For more information, visit www.stickypassword.com.

About Sticky Password

Sticky Password has been helping users take control of their digital identity since 2001. With a strong focus on privacy, simplicity, and protection, the app protects millions of users worldwide. Its award-winning software has earned the trust of global partners, including Intel and ESET. From secure password management and encrypted storage to advanced tools like Contactless Connect and Breach Monitoring, Sticky Password empowers individuals to safeguard their online lives.

The company is also proud to support Save the Manatee Club, a nonprofit working to protect endangered species globally.

