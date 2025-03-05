Sticky Password Introduces Contactless Connect: A Powerful Authentication Tool for Secure, Portable Password Management

Sticky Password introduces Contactless Connect, a revolutionary feature that turns your smartphone into a secure authentication tool. With no installations required, users can log in seamlessly across remote desktops, secure browsers, shared devices, and virtual environments—simply by scanning a QR code. Designed for today's mobile and security-conscious users, Contactless Connect offers unparalleled flexibility and privacy, ensuring safe access even on devices where traditional password managers fall short.

PRAGUE, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sticky Password, a trusted leader in password management solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Contactless Connect, a revolutionary feature that turns your smartphone into a secure authentication tool. Designed for today's connected users, Contactless Connect offers unparalleled portability and versatility, enabling seamless logins on remote desktops, secure browsers, and shared devices—without the need to install additional software or hardware.

This truly cross-platform solution breaks new ground in accessibility by eliminating the need for physical connections or installations on your computer. With Contactless Connect, users simply scan a QR code displayed on the target device using their Sticky Password app. This establishes a secure, end-to-end encrypted connection, allowing you to log in quickly and securely—even on devices where installing a browser extension or application isn't an option. Visit Contactless Connect to explore how Contactless Connect can simplify your digital life.

Contactless Connect is particularly well-suited for environments that demand flexibility, such as public or shared devices, secure browsers (RBI), remote desktops, and virtualized environments. By using your smartphone as the authentication tool, it ensures an added layer of privacy, as no credentials are stored on the computer itself. This makes it ideal for professionals working on-the-go, frequent travelers, or anyone navigating between multiple platforms and devices.

"We designed Contactless Connect to meet the growing demand for true portability and ease of use," said Oleksandr Tyshchenko, Founder and CEO of Sticky Password. "By leveraging the simplicity of QR code scanning and advanced encryption, we're making secure authentication more accessible and convenient than ever before."

With Contactless Connect, Sticky Password continues to redefine the password management experience by combining innovation, security, and unmatched usability. For a closer look at how Sticky Password is creating new opportunities for partners and resellers, read our latest blog post, 'More Than Just Passwords'."

About Sticky Password

Sticky Password has been a trusted leader in password management and digital security for over two decades. Its award-winning software has earned the trust of global partners, including Intel and ESET, reflecting the company's commitment to innovation and cybersecurity excellence. Sticky Password empowers individuals and businesses to take control of their digital lives through features like secure password management, encrypted storage, and advanced technologies such as Contactless Connect. Headquartered in Brno, Czech Republic, Sticky Password combines local expertise with a global mission to simplify and safeguard online experiences.

Beyond digital security, for over 15 years Sticky Password is proud to support Save the Manatee Club, a 501c3 non-profit group that helps protect endangered species worldwide. Learn more about Sticky Password at www.stickypassword.com.

