Stiles and FCA Partners Celebrate Substantial Completion of Shopper's Haven Redevelopment and Publix Grand Opening

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fort Lauderdale-based Stiles and Charlotte-based FCA Partners are pleased to announce the substantial completion of the redevelopment of Shopper's Haven, a 200,144-square-foot grocery-anchored retail center in Pompano Beach, Florida. As part of this milestone, the center located at 3559 N Federal Highway proudly welcomes the opening of a brand-new Publix Supermarket on June 26th, marking a major achievement in the project's transformation.
The redevelopment, which began in 2024 following the acquisition of the center by Stiles and FCA Partners, included the construction of a new, ground-up Publix Supermarket along with significant upgrades to the property's façade, walkways, landscaping, and parking areas. Stiles utilized its integrated real estate services, including development, property management, and leasing, to execute the comprehensive improvement plan. Dunphy Development provided additional development and construction management services, and Hawkins Construction was the project's General Contractor. First Horizon Bank provided financing for both the acquisition and redevelopment.
"We are thrilled to reach substantial completion and welcome Publix to Shopper's Haven," said Jessica Abramson, Senior Development Manager overseeing the project. "This milestone represents a major step forward in our vision to reimagine the center as a vibrant retail destination that better serves the community and meets the evolving needs of today's shoppers."
Several new tenants will be announced soon, adding to the existing strong mix of national and local retailers, including Walgreens, Outback Steakhouse, Dunkin', Xfinity, Leslie's Pool Supplies, Michael's, Bealls, YouFit, and Domino's. Select leasing opportunities remain for new-to-market tenants seeking the newly revitalized location at the gateway to the Lighthouse Point neighborhood.
"We are excited to see our collective vision come to life at Shopper's Haven," said Win Kelly, Principal and Director of Acquisitions at FCA Partners. "The addition of Publix and the extensive improvements to the center have elevated its long-term success and role as a key retail destination with highly visible frontage on Federal Highway."
Stiles and FCA Partners are actively marketing the remaining spaces to complementary retailers and restaurants, further enhancing the center's curated mix of tenants. For leasing info, visit Shoppers Haven Leasing or call Dan Coyle at 954-627-9272.
Established in 1951, Stiles is a full-service real estate development firm with a clear mission: Invest. Build. Manage. Stiles services include development, construction, tenant improvement, realty, property management, architecture, acquisitions and financing. The company is responsible for more than 54 million square feet of office, residential, industrial, retail and mixed-use projects throughout the southeastern United States. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Stiles maintains regional offices in Miami, West Palm Beach, Naples/Fort Myers, and Orlando, Florida, as well as a development office in Charlotte, North Carolina. Learn more about Stiles at http://www.stiles.com.
Charlotte, NC-based FCA Partners is a real estate investment management company that pursues commercial real estate investment opportunities in high-growth markets on behalf of institutional capital. Currently, the firm manages a $2.4 billion portfolio of retail, office and multi-family assets across 14 states concentrated in the Southeast. FCA seeks to create value on behalf of their clients through the thoughtful deployment of capital and aggressive, hands-on asset management of real assets. More information is available at fcapartners.com.
