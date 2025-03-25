Still Feeling the Heat? 9 Signs Your Landscape Needs Attention

Recognizing signs of distress early this spring and summer is crucial to providing the care your landscape needs. Post this

"Recognizing signs of distress early this spring and summer is crucial to providing the care your landscape needs," said Patrick Parker, Plant Health Care Director at SavATree, a leading provider of environmentally sensible tree, shrub, and lawn care services.

Without proactive spring tree care and lawn recovery treatments, these issues will likely return—and may be worse. Spring is the time to strengthen your landscape, improve soil health, and protect your trees from repeat damage. You'll reap the benefits in the summer, fall and following year.

"At SavATree, we proactively monitor and alert our customers of any potential outbreaks so we can take action quickly," Parker said. "Many insect infestations and diseases can be managed before they cause unsightly or costly damage but catching them early is the key to getting the best results."

Here are some of Parker's tips on how to spot signs that last year's heat stress may have impacted your property this spring. If you noticed any of these symptoms last spring, they are likely to appear again unless treated:

🌳 Signs of Tree Heat Stress

1. Thinning tree canopy – If trees had sparse foliage or slow leaf-out last year, they may still be recovering.

2.Leaf scorch or curling– Burned, brown, or curled leaves can indicate root dehydration.

3. Dead branches or tree dieback – Weak, brittle limbs often point to heat-damaged root systems.

4. Increased tree pests (borers, scale, aphids, mites) – Stressed trees attract borers and other invasive insects.

🌱 Lawn Recovery Challenges

5. Slow, patchy regrowth – Drought-damaged lawns struggle to green up without soil restoration treatments.

6. Thinning grass and increased weeds– Weak lawns make room for crabgrass, dandelions, and broadleaf weeds.

7. Compacted, dry soil – Hardened, nutrient-depleted soil prevents grass roots from absorbing water.

🌿 Soil Health Decline

8. Nutrient loss after drought – Soil degradation from extreme heat leads to poor tree and lawn growth.

9. Soil compaction blocking root growth – Aeration and organic amendments are needed to restore balance.

How to Stop Heat Stress from Returning

The best way to avoid repeat tree decline and lawn stress is to strengthen your landscape before the growing season.

1. Strengthen Trees with Deep Root Fertilization & Pest Prevention

-Apply deep root fertilization for trees to replenish lost nutrients.

-Use ArborKelp® biostimulants to improve root absorption and restore drought-stressed soil.

-Monitor for tree pests like borers—heat-stressed trees are prime targets.

2. Restore Lawns After Heat Damage

-Overseeding thin lawns helps fill in bare patches with drought-resistant grass varieties.

-Apply organic soil enhancers to improve moisture retention and protect against summer drought stress.

-Core aeration for compacted soil increases root access to water and nutrients.

3. Improve Soil Health for Long-Term Landscape Resilience

-Soil testing identifies deficiencies and ensures proper spring lawn fertilization.

-Mulching around trees and plants helps retain moisture and regulate soil temperature.

-Slow-release nutrients and microbial boosters restore depleted organic matter and beneficial bacteria.

Act Now: Prevent Heat Stress from Coming Back

If you saw signs of tree decline, lawn stress, or soil depletion last spring, take action now to prevent repeat damage. Spring is the best time to restore tree health, repair lawns, and improve soil structure before summer heat returns.

