Sting to Perform at First Edition of the Mexican Caribbean Music Festival

QUINTANA ROO, Mexico, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The music and tourism scene of the Mexican Caribbean is set to witness a historic moment with the first edition of the Mexican Caribbean Music Festival (MCMF), taking place on May 17, 2025. This event will transform the entertainment landscape in the region, establishing itself as a new benchmark following the success of the jazz festivals that, over 20 editions, captivated thousands of attendees. Set in Tulum's spectacular venue location ZAMNA, the festival will offer an unforgettable experience in one of the country's most important and visited destinations.

In this new era, the Mexican Caribbean Music Festival (MCMF) evolves with a fresh musical approach and an enriched lineup featuring renowned international artists. The main artist of this first edition will be the iconic, 17-time Grammy Award winning artist, Sting, who will bring his acclaimed STING 3.0 Tour to Mexico joined by virtuoso guitarist and longtime collaborator, Dominic Miller, and dynamic drummer Chris Maas (Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers) to perform the most electrifying hits and rarities from his timeless discography.

"This event represents a new era for the Mexican Caribbean. In addition to offering world-class music, we also seek to contribute to the growth and promotion of tourism in the region. Through the Mexican Caribbean Music Festival, we boost hotel occupancy and position the Riviera Maya as a key cultural and tourist destination for national and international travelers," said Andrés Martínez, CEO of the Mexican Caribbean Tourism Board.

With such a diverse offering, the Mexican Caribbean Music Festival will be a true celebration for music lovers and an open invitation to discover the natural beauty and cultural richness of the Mexican Caribbean, reaffirming its status as a leading global destination.

This is a free show but attendees will still need to reserve tickets - the link to do so is https://fullpass-ticket.com/mcmf/283 (maximum of 4 per person)

For more information, visit: https://mexicancaribbean.travel/

About Mexican Caribbean

The Mexican Caribbean is like no other place in the world, due to its 12 tourist destinations: Isla Mujeres, Isla Holbox, Costa Mujeres, Cancun, Riviera Maya (Puerto Morelos, Playa del Carmen and Tulum); Isla Cozumel, Maya Ka'an and Grand Costa Maya (Mahahual, Bacalar and Chetumal - a Magic Neighborhood). Known for its crystal clear waters, white sand beaches, tropical jungle and rich Mayan culture, the Mexican Caribbean boasts world-class tourism infrastructure, a wide variety of lodging options and abundant air connectivity from major U.S. and Canadian gateways. For more information, visit mexicancaribbean.travel or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

